Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury Named NWSL Player of the Week, Presented by AT&T

June 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit captain and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury has been named the NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T, for her shutout performance in Sunday's draw with San Diego Wave FC, the league announced today. Kingsbury earns the weekly honor for the fourth time in her career and first time since 2019. She is also the first goalkeeper to win since 2023.

Kingsbury tallied her 41st career regular season clean sheet in impressive fashion this week, collecting six saves and several highlight moments to keep third-place San Diego off the scoreboard. The shutout was also Kingsbury's first against Wave FC, making her the fourth goalkeeper in NWSL history to keep a clean sheet against at least 14 different clubs. The Spirit captain's performance moved her into a tie for fourth-most regular clean sheets in league history as well.

The captain's impactful play helped the Spirit earn a point on the road Sunday night in San Diego as the side heads into the league-wide regular season pause in July. Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be at the team's Open Training event next month. Taking place on Saturday, July 19 at George Mason University, fans are invited to come out and watch as the team gears up for the second half of the season. Limited tickets are available here. The Spirit will return to Audi Field after the break to face Portland Thorns FC on Sunday, August 3 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Tickets are available.







