Washington Spirit Announces Midseason Roster Updates

June 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has made several roster moves heading into the NWSL's July break, the club announced today.

The Spirit has parted ways with short-term injury replacement players Meg Boade and Kiley Dulaney as their contracts concluded. Ahead of the upcoming free agency negotiation period, the team has also picked up the 2026 option on Tamara Bolt's contract and declined the 2026 option on Chloe Ricketts' contract.

Both Boade and Dulaney played important roles for the Spirit across the first half of the 2025 season. Boade totaled 108 minutes of action across three appearances, even starting two matches and scoring a goal on May 17 against Utah at Audi Field. Dulaney made her professional debut in Seattle on May 23, helping the Spirit close out the final nine minutes of an important 2-1 road win.

Bolt signed with the Spirit in January, transferring from Brazilian club SC Internacional on a one-year deal with 2026 and 2027 team options. The forward spent the first few weeks of preseason training camp with the Spirit before being loaned out to Dallas Trinity FC for the 2025 calendar year. Bolt played the second half of the 2024-25 USL Super League season with Dallas, tallying a goal and an assist and helping the side advance to the playoffs. She will continue with Trinity FC through the first half of the upcoming 2025-26 USL Super League season.

Ricketts signed with the Spirit in March 2023, becoming the youngest NWSL player in league history at the time at 15 years, 283 days old. Since joining the club, Ricketts has appeared in 32 total matches, adding a goal and an assist across over 1,000 minutes of playing time. The forward's first career goal came in July 2023 during a 4-2 Spirit win over rival Gotham FC at Audi Field. Ricketts will still be under contract with the Spirit through the end of the 2025 season but will be eligible to begin free agent negotiations for her next contract beginning July 1.

Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be at the team's Open Training event next month. Taking place on Saturday, July 19 at George Mason University, fans are invited to come out and watch as the team gears up for the second half of the season. Limited tickets are available here. The Spirit will take the pitch at home again on Sunday, August 3 following the NWSL's July break. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.







