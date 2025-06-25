Washington Spirit's Sofia Cantore Named to Italy's 2025 UEFA Women's Championship Roster

June 25, 2025

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Sofia Cantore has been named to the Italy Women's National Team's final roster for the 2025 UEFA Women's Championship, the Italian Football Federation announced today. This summer's Euro will be Cantore's second major tournament with Le Azzurre after the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Originally from Lecco, Lombardy in northern Italy, Cantore has appeared in 41 international matches and scored five goals for the Italy senior team, making her debut for the squad in December 2020. Cantore signed with the Spirit earlier this month in a transfer from Italy's Juventus FC and will join the team after this summer's Euros.

Italy's 2025 UEFA Women's Championship Group B Schedule:

vs Belgium | Thursday, July 3 at 12 p.m. EDT (Stade de Tourbillon, Sion)

vs Portugal | Monday, July 7 at 3 p.m. EDT (Stade de Genève, Geneva)

vs Spain | Friday, July 11 at 3 p.m. EDT (Stadion Wankdorf, Bern)

Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be at the team's Open Training event next month. Taking place on Saturday, July 19 at George Mason University, fans are invited to come out and watch as the team gears up for the second half of the season. Limited tickets are available here. The Spirit will take the pitch at home again on Sunday, August 3 following the NWSL's July break. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.







