International Wrap-Up: 11 Pride Players Called up for June and July International Duty
June 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
With a month-long break in NWSL play, a whopping 11 Orlando Pride players will be representing their respective countries in high-profile tournaments around the world. From UEFA Women's EURO 2025 to the Copa América Femenina, all the way to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, here's how to follow all of the action to come:
Schedule (All times in ET)
Anna Moorhouse | England | UEFA European Women's Championship
Saturday, July 5, 3 p.m. - England vs. France
Wednesday, July 9, 12 p.m. - Netherlands vs. England
Sunday, July 13, 3 p.m. - Wales vs. England
Marta and Angelina | Brazil | Copa América Femenina
Sunday, July 13, 8 p.m. - Brazil vs. Venezuela
Wednesday, July 16, 5 p.m. - Brazil vs. Bolivia
Tuesday, July 22, 8 p.m. - Brazil vs. Paraguay
Emily Sams and Kerry Abello | United States | International Friendlies
Thursday, June 26, 9 p.m. - United States vs. Republic of Ireland
Sunday, June 29, 3 p.m. - United States vs. Republic of Ireland
Wednesday, July 2, 7:30 p.m. - United States vs. Canada
Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya | Zambia | Women's Africa Cup of Nations
Saturday, July 5, 4 p.m. - Zambia vs. Morocco
Wednesday, July 9, 12 p.m. - Senegal vs. Zambia
Saturday, July 12, 12 p.m. - Zambia vs. DR Congo
Zara Chavoshi | Canada | International Friendlies
Friday, June 27, 7:30 p.m. - Canada vs. Costa Rica
Wednesday, July 2, 7:30 p.m. - United States vs. Canada
Simone Jackson and Ally Lemos | United States U23 | Training Camp
