International Wrap-Up: 11 Pride Players Called up for June and July International Duty

June 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







With a month-long break in NWSL play, a whopping 11 Orlando Pride players will be representing their respective countries in high-profile tournaments around the world. From UEFA Women's EURO 2025 to the Copa América Femenina, all the way to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, here's how to follow all of the action to come:

Schedule (All times in ET)

Anna Moorhouse | England | UEFA European Women's Championship

Saturday, July 5, 3 p.m. - England vs. France

Wednesday, July 9, 12 p.m. - Netherlands vs. England

Sunday, July 13, 3 p.m. - Wales vs. England

Marta and Angelina | Brazil | Copa América Femenina

Sunday, July 13, 8 p.m. - Brazil vs. Venezuela

Wednesday, July 16, 5 p.m. - Brazil vs. Bolivia

Tuesday, July 22, 8 p.m. - Brazil vs. Paraguay

Emily Sams and Kerry Abello | United States | International Friendlies

Thursday, June 26, 9 p.m. - United States vs. Republic of Ireland

Sunday, June 29, 3 p.m. - United States vs. Republic of Ireland

Wednesday, July 2, 7:30 p.m. - United States vs. Canada

Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya | Zambia | Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Saturday, July 5, 4 p.m. - Zambia vs. Morocco

Wednesday, July 9, 12 p.m. - Senegal vs. Zambia

Saturday, July 12, 12 p.m. - Zambia vs. DR Congo

Zara Chavoshi | Canada | International Friendlies

Friday, June 27, 7:30 p.m. - Canada vs. Costa Rica

Wednesday, July 2, 7:30 p.m. - United States vs. Canada

Simone Jackson and Ally Lemos | United States U23 | Training Camp







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.