Nine San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for FIFA's July International Window

June 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - Nine of San Diego Wave FC's players have been called up to represent their respective countries on the international stage for FIFA's July window.

Forward Delphine Cascarino and defender Hanna Lundkvist have been called up to compete at the 2025 UEFA European Championship tournament that kicks off on July 2. Cascarino will represent the French Women's National team in Group D alongside England, Wales, and the Netherlands. Lundkvist, with the Swedish Women's National team, will compete against Germany, Denmark, and Poland in Group C. Cascarino has developed since 2016 as one of the top forwards for France appearing in 75 matches and scoring 14 goals for her home country. Lundkvist joined the senior team for Sweden nearly two years ago and has since made 22 appearances.

Defender Daniela Arias has been called to the Colombian National Team to represent her federation in a pair of friendlies against Mexico in preparation for the Copa América Femenina tournament that kicks off on July 16. The defender has appeared with Colombia in more than 50 matches including in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and the 2019 Pan American Games, where she helped the team win gold.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Adriana Leon have been selected to represent Canada against Costa Rica and the U.S. Women's National Team in friendly matches throughout this window. Leon is the leading goal scorer among all active players a part of the federation since her first appearance in 2012. Sheridan has recorded 31 clean sheets across her 59 appearances for Canada.

Forward Kyra Carusa will travel to Denver and Cincinnati, Ohio with the Republic of Ireland to play two matches against the U.S. Women's National Team during this window. Carusa has emerged as a top attacker for the Irish in the last year, scoring 10 goals in 33 appearances.

Three Wave FC players have been called up to compete with the United States Youth National Teams. Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio is among the players who will represent San Diego with the U.S. at the Under 17 level, participating in a friendly matchup with Japan's U-17 team. Defenders Trinity Armstrong (Under-19) and Quincy McMahon (Under-23) will report to USYNT training camps throughout the international window.

International Schedule (All Times PT)

Sweden vs. Norway - Thursday, June 26 at 9 a.m.

Republic of Ireland vs. United States - Thursday, June 26 at 6 p.m.

France vs. Brazil - Friday, June 27 at 12 p.m.

Canada vs. Costa Rica - Friday, June 27 at 4:30 pm

Colombia vs. Mexico - Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

United States U17 vs. Japan U17 - Saturday, June 28 at 4:30 p.m.

Republic of Ireland vs. United States - Sunday, June. 29 at 12 p.m.

Canada vs. United States - Wednesday, July 2 at 4:30 pm

Colombia vs. Mexico - Wednesday, July 2 at 4:45 p.m.

Sweden vs. Denmark - Friday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

France vs. England - Saturday, July 5 at 12 p.m.

Sweden vs. Poland - Tuesday, July 8 at 12 p.m.

France vs. Wales - Wednesday, July 9 at 12 p.m.

Sweden vs. Germany - Saturday, July 12 at 12 p.m.

France vs. Netherlands - Sunday, July 13 at 12 p.m.

Colombia vs. Venezuela - Wednesday, July 16 at 5 p.m.

Colombia vs. Paraguay - Saturday, July 19 at 5 p.m.

Colombia vs. Bolivia - Tuesday, July 22 at 2 p.m.

Colombia vs. Brazil - Friday, July 25 at 5 p.m.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.