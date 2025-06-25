San Diego Wave FC Partners with Local Favorite Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen to Launch First-Ever Club Podcast and Fuel a Healthier Community

June 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced a dynamic new partnership with Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen, a San Diego fast casual restaurant brand known for its clean ingredients and bold flavors. Luna Grill joins the Wave family as the founding sponsor of the Club's first-ever official podcast, Unlaced, debuting June 26.

"As two San Diego-based brands with a commitment to giving back to the city we call home, we're very grateful for Luna Grill for their continued support," said Alyssa Haynes, San Diego Wave FC Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships. "Luna Grill's San Diego roots, commitment to fresh ingredients and shared values around community engagement make this a perfect fit. From the launch of  Unlaced  to fueling our team, this partnership will bring meaningful experiences to our players and fans."

Unlaced: The Official San Diego Wave FC Podcast will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations hosted by Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and Club Host Megan O'Keefe, spotlighting teammates, coaches and special guests. New episodes will be available on Club-owned platforms, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, YouTube, and the Wave FC website.

The Luna Grill partnership will also debut a Wave FC-approved Build Your Own Bowl, co-created by Wave players and team chefs. Available online and through the Club Luna loyalty app, the bowl consists of double basmati rice, double chopped chicken, hummus, Greek cabbage, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tzatziki, and tahini - offering fans a flavor-forward, performance-powered meal.

"We're so proud to partner with the San Diego Wave - an amazing team with die-hard fans that represent strength, empowerment and heart" said Billy Grenham, Chief Marketing Officer of Luna Grill. "What made this even more special was finding out that so many of the players and staff were already fans of Luna Grill. Ultimately, this partnership is about more than food - it's about fueling ambition, celebrating community and inspiring good food choices on and off the field."

Additionally, Luna Grill will be presenting sponsor of a new social media driven video series titled "Chef's Kiss", celebrating player creativity and standout plays from both training and matchdays.







