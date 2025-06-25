Chicago Stars FC Re-Sign Goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC re-signed goalkeeper, Mackenzie Wood, today to keep the third-year goalkeeper in Chicago through 2027.

"I'm blessed to be re-signing with Chicago," said Mackenzie Wood. "This city has felt like home to me for a long time, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue representing it for another two years. I'm excited to keep being on the field with my teammates and staff as we continue to build something special here."

"Mackenzie has proven to be a reliable keeper, a great teammate and stepped up when the team needed her," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "We're happy to have her continue her time with the club and look forward to seeing her develop her talents with the Stars."

Wood first joined the Stars in 2023 as a non-roster invitee. While not signed to a full contract at the end of preseason training camp, the Stars did later sign Wood to a national team replacement contract. Wood earned her first start in goal for the club in a friendly match against the Mexican Women's National Team. Later in 2023, the Stars signed the Granger, Indiana, native to a full contract and loaned her to Stade de Reims Féminines of the French Première Ligue.

Wood rejoined the Stars in 2024 following her stint in France and made her National Women's Soccer League debut in April of that year. In a match against the Utah Royals, Wood was subbed in with 30 minutes left in the match. The keeper made one save and salvaged a 3-1 win over the Royals. Wood went on to start the next two matches for the Stars, making eight saves and only allowing three goals in her three regular-season appearances. That summer, the Stars played in the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup, which saw Wood make two more starts. Wood kept a clean sheet in regulation of the first match against Gotham FC and earned the win in the third match of the tournament against the Washington Spirit.

Mackenzie Wood and the Stars return to action July 12 when the team participates in the inaugural Teal Rising Cup in Kansas City with the Kansas City Current and Brazilian teams Corinthians SC and Palmeiras. Chicago kicks the tournament off July 12 against Corinthians SC at 4:30 p.m. CT. The winner of that match will take on the winner of the second match July 15 at 8 p.m. CT. The Stars then return to NWSL play August 1 in a home match against Gotham FC. Tickets and more information about the match can be found at chicagostars.com/tickets.







