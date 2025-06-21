Preview: Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Chicago Stars FC (1-8-3, 6 pts) hit the road one last time before the summer break to take on fifth place Portland Thors FC (5-3-4, 19 pts). Having scored four of their 10 goals on the season over the last two matches, the Stars will be looking to continue that momentum in Portland and end the first half of the season on a high note.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago drew even against Seattle, 2-2

POR: Portland took down the Washington Spirit, 2-0

Storylines

One for the Road: Chicago's test against teams above the playoff cutoff line continues this week in Portland. The Thorns, currently sitting in fifth place, present another interesting challenge for the Stars. Portland as a team ranks among the top five in shots (131), shots on target (60), penalty kicks taken (6, converted 5) and is fifth lowest in goals allowed (12). Chicago, meanwhile, is slightly more accurate, but only have 79 shots with 41 on target (52% accuracy to Portland's 46%), have not taken a penalty kick attempt yet and allowed the most goals in the league (26). Timing of this match could play a factor in the result, however. Portland has won three of the last five (WLWDW), dropping points against Bay FC and tying with San Diego Wave FC, and scoring eight goals. Over that same span of matches, Chicago (DDLLL) has drawn even against Seattle and Angel City (both with a score of 2-2) and scored almost as many goals as Portland (7 to 8). If Portland continues their pattern, their win last week could mean a draw or win could be in store for Chicago this weekend. However, with the health of star forward, Ludmila, in question, leaving Portland with points could be a tall task for the Stars.

Next Keeper Up: Halle Mackiewicz couldn't have imagined getting too much playing time this season sitting behind a legendary player like Alyssa Naeher, and Mackenzie Wood, the team's second option at keeper in most matches this season. However, as is the Chicago way, when you're number is called, you have to be ready, and through two matches, Mackiewicz looks ready. After jumping in for Naeher at the end of the match against Kansas City, and getting all of one minute of action, the Colorado native has started the last two matches. Mackiewicz earned her first NWSL start in the team's match against Angel City and helped the Stars walk away with one point while making three saves in that match. A week later, Mackiewicz was once again tasked with tending goal against another team above the playoff line and this time at a historic venue in Soldier Field. Unphased, Mackiewicz faced all 17 shots from Seattle, making four saves and once again helping the team secure a much need point. Yes, both results ended in 2-2 draws, but almost nearly resulted in wins for the Stars. Nearly winning doesn't earn you much in this league, but it does show that Mackiewicz is ready to play at this level, is a serviceable keeper and with more time and training, could make a name for herself in the NWSL.

Worth the Wait: Following the match against the Kansas City Current, interim head coach Masaki Hemmi noted that the team couldn't find ways to get Ludmila involved and apply pressure on the Current's backline. In the following match against Angel City, despite not scoring, Ludmila was certainly more involved and looked to pressure LA the way the team would like. This past week against Seattle, Ludmila was more than involved scoring the team's two goals and securing a second brace this season. The speed and nose for goal of the Brazilian are certainly not a surprise to Hemmi, the coaching staff or the rest of her teammates, but with momentum building on Chicago's side, it does seem that the Stars have figured out ways to get Ludmila involved that can disrupt the defense enough to allow her to score or allow her teammates to find space to take their own shots like Ally Schlegel did against LA. Ludmila's performance against Seattle earned her the honor of the league's weekly goal of the week award, her first weekly award since joining the league less than a year ago. If the Stars have figured out how to best unlock Ludmila's abilities against their opponents, momentum could carry Chicago further than expected the rest of the season, and we could potentially see more honors and awards for the blistering Brazilian.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.