Bay FC Falls, 2-1, at Gotham FC to Close First Half of 2025

June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - Bay FC fell 2-1 Saturday to Gotham FC to close out the first half of the 2025 NWSL season. A wide-open match saw both sides earn chances, with Bay FC scoring first off the foot of forward Penelope Hocking before the hosts battled back with a goal on either side of the halftime break. The club closes out the first half of the season with 15 points on four wins, six defeats and two draws in the league standings.

"I thought we had another good performance this weekend. We probably deserved more than what we got, but that's football," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "It's one of those games that you feel for them, because they put everything out there. As far as we continue believing and continue getting better, those results will come."

An eventful first half got going early as Hocking scored just 11 minutes in. After a cross was cleared away, midfielder Hannah Bebar dropped a ball over the top to her teammate in behind, who beat the goalkeeper and poked it in for her fourth goal of the season. Her score continues an impressive run of attacking form since the start of May, marking her fourth goal and fifth scoring contribution since May 11 at Kansas City. Bebar's assist marked the first of her young career.

Bay FC nearly doubled its advantage at the mid-way point of the first half as forward Racheal Kundananji took possession near midfield and got out front in a footrace towards goal. After beating three Gotham defenders, a right-footed effort headed toward the back post was sent away by a diving save.

Gotham FC equalized shortly after at the half hour mark. A tackle on defender Alyssa Malonson put the ball at the feet of golden boot leader Gotham forward Esther Gonzalez, who put it into the net with a right footed finish and her league-leading 10th goal of the season.

The hosts pulled ahead on the other side of the break when a bouncing ball skipped past Bay FC's backline and was tapped in by Gotham's forward Geyse after battling with Bay defender Abby Dahlkemper for position.

Bay FC kept up its pressure into the second half, as offensive minded changes came off the bench to change the game. After conceding the go-ahead score, Hocking nearly found a brace to equalize on two occasions. Shortly after the hour mark, a curling effort from the left sailed just high of the bar, before a 76th minute chance went a hair wide of the left post. One last effort in stoppage time by forward Rachel Hill was sent towards goal but missed the target, before the final whistle sounded.

Bay FC will return to action July 19, when Angel City FC visits PayPal Park for the first of the club's summer series friendlies vs. The SoCal side followed by Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds July 27. NWSL regular season action will resume Aug. 2 following the league's summer break when Houston Dash makes its only scheduled visit to PayPal Park.

Gotham FC v Bay FC

June 21, 2025

Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J.

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 87 degrees, cloudy

Attendance: 9,009

Discipline

GFC - Schupansky (caution) 41'

BAY - Conti (caution) 45'

BAY - Bebar (caution) 45+7'

BAY - Dahlkemper (caution) 86'

GFC - Gonzalez (caution) 90+3'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Hocking (Bebar) 11'

GFC - Gonzalez (Schupanksy) 30'

GFC - Geyese (Martin) 55'

Goals 1 2 F

Gotham FC 1 1 2

Bay FC 1 0 1

Starting Lineups:

Gotham FC: Berger, Martin, Torres, Reale, Freeman (C), Geyse (Harper 78'), Sonnett, Lavelle (Hasbo 45'), Gonzalez (Whitham 90+5'), Bruninha (Purce 61'), Schupansky (Cook 61')

Unused Substitutes: Hogan, Campbell, Elgin, Nyamekye

Bay FC: Allen, Malonson, Anderson (Oshoala 84'), Dahlkemper (C), Dydasco, Conti (Pickett 72'), Bebar (Bailey 71'), Huff (Boade 72'), Hocking (Lema 81'), Kundananji, Hill

Unused Substitutes: Lowder, Shepherd, Paulson







