Gotham FC Erases Early Deficit to Defeat Bay FC

June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Esther González tied the match at the half-hour mark and Geyse knocked in the game-winner in the 55th minute to help Gotham FC complete a comeback 2-1 win at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday night and enter the NWSL summer break on a two-game winning streak.

Bay FC had taken the lead through Penelope Hocking in the 11th minute, but Gotham FC converted its two best chances of the match to stave off the visitors. It was the first time Gotham FC rallied to win a home game after conceding first since Sept. 25, 2021, and snapped a 20-match stretch in which GFC failed to win after conceding first.

González made club history in the process, becoming the fastest player to reach 10 goals in a season - edging out Sam Kerr in 2017 - and expanding her lead in the NWSL Golden Boot race as the league's top scorer.

"Today's game was really important for us to get to the end line and get those three points," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "We really needed to find a way to win, and the start of the game was a bit shaky. ... It was again where, psychologically, we needed to be strong."

Gotham FC (5-5-3, 18 points) maintained its playoff position with the win, keeping a foothold on eighth place at the season's halfway mark. The league will pause play for the next five weeks to avoid conflict with several major international tournaments across the globe.

That pause heightened the importance of Saturday's match, with both clubs aiming to carry momentum into the break. For Amorós's side, the back-to-back wins produced five goals after Gotham FC failed to score in three May games.

In the 30th minute, rookie Sarah Schupansky poked the ball away from Bay FC defender Alyssa Malonson, immediately rolling the deflection to González, who slotted home her third goal at home this year. Schupansky now has a team-best four assists, leading all NWSL rookies.

Early in the second half, Nealy Martin curled a long ball over Bay FC's back line, and the two bounces swerved the pass into Geyse's path. The Brazilian international took a touch and poked in her second goal of the season, giving Martin her first assist in almost two years.

Gotham FC will return to action on Aug. 1, traveling to suburban Chicago to take on Chicago Stars FC and restart NWSL play.

Key Match Points

Forward Esther González recorded her 10th goal of the NWSL regular season, becoming the second player in Gotham FC history to reach double-digit goals in a single season. She joins Sam Kerr, who scored 17 goals in 2017.

Gonzalez is the fastest player to record 10 goals in a single season (13 matches) in Gotham FC history, besting Sam Kerr's previous record of 10 goals in 14 matches.

Gonzalez now has three goals in her last two home matches against Bay FC.

Forward Geyse scored her second NWSL regular season goal this season and first since Gotham's match against Angel City on April 18.

The goal is Geyse's first at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Midfielder Sarah Schupansky tallied her fourth assist of the season, tying the club record for most assists by a rookie in a single season, joining Leah Galton (2016).

Schupansky also leads both Gotham FC and all NWSL rookies in assists.

Midfielder Nealy Martin recorded her first assist of the season and the second of her NWSL career.

Martin last tallied an assist on June 25, 2023, against Chicago Stars FC.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger earned her 21st regular-season win with Gotham FC, breaking her tie with Kailen Sheridan for the most in club history.

Berger also passed Jill Loyden for sole possession of third place in club history in saves, with 94 total.

Midfielder Josefine Hasbo made her Gotham FC debut in the 46th minute, entering the match as a substitute.

Hasbo became the 144th player to appear for Gotham in a regular season match.

Gotham FC earned its first win in NWSL play after conceding first since March 27, 2023, against Angel City FC. It also marked the club's first home victory when conceding first since Sept. 25, 2021, against the North Carolina Courage.

Gotham FC has scored multiple goals in all three of its matchups with Bay FC, including seven goals at home in two matches.

Gotham FC vs. Bay FC

Saturday, June 21, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET kickoff

Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey

Attendance: 9,009

Weather: 84 degrees, clear

Gotham FC (1, 1 - 2)

Bay FC (1, 0 - 1)

Goal Summary:

Gotham FC

30' - Esther González (Sarah Schupansky)

55' - Geyse (Nealy Martin)

Bay FC

11' - Penelope Hocking (Hannah Bebar)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 22 - Mandy Freeman (C), 14 - Nealy Martin, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale; 8 - Taryn Torres, 11 - Sarah Schupansky (61' 21 - Sofia Cook), 16 - Rose Lavelle (46' 5 - Josefine Hasbo); 3 - Bruninha (61' 23 - Midge Purce), 9 - Esther González (90'+4 17 - Mak Whitham), 10 - Geyse (77' 34 - Khyah Harper)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 24 - Emerson Elgin, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Bay FC (4-3-3): 32 - Emmie Allen (GK), 3 - Caprice Dydasco, 13 - Abby Dahlkemper (C), 18 - Joelle Anderson (84' 8 - Asisat Oshoala), 20 - Alyssa Malonson, 15 - Caroline Conti (71' 23 - Kiki Pickett), 41 - Hannah Bebar (71' 19 - Dorian Bailey), 7 - Taylor Huff (71' 12 - Tess Boade), 55 - Penelope Hocking (81' 5 - Karlie Lema), 21 - Rachel Hill, 9 - Rachael Kundananji,

Unused substitutes: 1 - Melissa Lowder (GK), 14 - Jamie Shepherd, 17 - Catherine Paulson, 24 - Maddie Moreau

Head coach: Albertin Montoya

Stats Summary

GFC / BFC

Expected Goals: 0.71 / 2.89

Shots: 7 / 11

Shots on Goal: 3 / 5

Saves: 4 / 1

Corners: 3 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 13

Offside: 2 / 6

Misconduct Summary:

Gotham FC

41' - Sarah Schupansky (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

90'+3 - Esther González (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Bay FC

45' - Caroline Conti (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

45'+7 - Hannah Bebar (Yellow Card - Time Wasting)

86' - Abby Dahlkempe (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: Shawn Tehini

Assistant Referee 1: A. Max Smith

Assistant Referee 2: John Krill

4th Official: Marie Durr

VAR: Elijio Arreguin

AVAR: Karsten Gillwald







