Utah Royals FC Fall 4-1 at Home to Seattle Reign FC

June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-10-2, 5 points, 14th NWSL) fall to Seattle Reign FC (6-4-3, 21 points, 5th NWSL) 4-1 at home. Unable to come back from two goals conceded early in the match, the home team headed into its month-long break unable to secure 3 points.

Utah Royals FC Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made three changes to the starting lineup following the 3-0 loss to Gotham FC. Defenders Ana Tejada and Madison Pogarch replaced Nuria Rábano and Lauren Flynn, with Pogarch making her first start since May 9 against Angel City. Captain Paige Monaghan also returned to the starting XI for the first time since Utah Royals FC's home opener against Bay FC on March 15, stepping in for Janni Thomsen.

With the start, defender Kate Del Fava set a new Utah record for most consecutive starts, reaching an impressive streak of 39 straight appearances- a testament to her consistency, durability, and importance to the squad.

Utah came under immediate pressure as Seattle pushed into the defensive third from the opening whistle. By the sixth minute, the relentless attack paid off when Ji So-Yun found the back of the net, forcing the home side to play from behind early and adjust their game plan on the fly.

The home squad used the early goal as motivation, with striker Bianca St-Georges creating the team's first strong opportunity to level the score. A sequence of beautiful team play saw Utah work the ball out from the defensive third and into the path of a streaking St-Georges, who found herself 1v1 against Claudia Dickey but couldn't convert. The visitors extended their lead in the 16th minute through Maddie Dahlien, bringing the score to 2-0.

Utah Royals FC began to settle into the match and find their rhythm midway through the first half. The build-up play grew more confident, and the pressure finally paid off in the 31st minute. Ally Sentnor fired a powerful shot that was pushed onto the post, and St-Georges, continuing her run into the box, was perfectly positioned to capitalize on the rebound, calmly passing the ball into an open net. The goal marks the third consecutive season in which St-Georges has scored three or more goals- achieving the feat with three different clubs. The goal cut the deficit in half, bringing the Royals back within striking distance at 2-1 and shifting the momentum in favor of the home side heading into halftime.

Utah opened the second half with energy, creating several opportunities in the attacking third. In the 64th minute, Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made his first changes to the back line, bringing on Thomsen and Kaleigh Riehl. However, just two minutes later, Emeri Adames capitalized on an offensive push, scoring a third goal for Seattle extending the lead to 3-1.

In the 86th minute, midfielder Mikayla Cluff conceded a foul in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for Seattle. Emeri Adames stepped up and converted, scoring her second goal of the night and the Reign's fourth.

Utah Royals FC will enter a long break, with no matches scheduled until August. After a month-long hiatus that includes another international break, URFC will return to action on Sunday, August 3, with a road match against Orlando Pride at 4 PM MT. The team will then return home to face Kansas City Current on Friday, August 8, with kickoff set for 8 PM MT. Tickets for the home match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

UTA 1: 4 SEA

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SEA: Ji So-Yun (Maddie Dahlien) 6': A pass from Dahlein inside of the box allowed for So-Yun to take a shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

SEA: Maddie Dahlien (Ji So-Yun) 16': After a lost possession, So-Yun was able to take a single touch to the outside for Dahlien to run onto. Dahlien took one touch over McGlynn and struck the ball into the bottom right corner.

UTA: Bianca St. Georges (Unassisted) 31': Striker Ally Sentnor took a shot from the edge of the box, the keeper dove and was able to knock the ball into the post for St. Georges to run on and send the rebound into the back of the net.

SEA: Emeri Adames (Ji So-Yun) 66': So-Yun found herself involved in another goal after passing the ball from the top of the box to the right side for Adames to run onto and take a touch before taking a left footed shot to the left corner of the goal.

SEA: Emeri Adames (Unassisted) 90+1': Adames slots away a penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Paige Monaghan © (Kaleigh Riehl, 64'), Kate Del Fava, Ana Tejada (Mikayla Cluff, 78'), Madison Pogarch (Imani Dorsey, 78'); Dana Foederer (Janni Thomsen, 64'), Claudia Zornoza, Ally Sentnor; Mina Tanaka, Brecken Mozingo, Bianca St. Georges (KK Ream, 85')

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Nuria Rábano, Lauren Flynn, Aisha Solórzano

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Seattle Reign FC (4-3-3): Claudia Dickey; Phoebe McClernon ©, Jordan Bugg, Shae Holmes, Madison Curry; Sally Menti (Ainsley McCammon, 90+2'), Sam Meza, Ji So-Yun (Nérilia Mondesir, 71'); Emeri Adames (Maddie Mercado, 90+2'), Maddie Dahlien (Emily Mason, 71'), Lynn Biyendolo (Jordyn Huitema, 81')

Subs not used: Julia Lester, Hanns Glas, Olivia Van der Jagt, Maddie Prohaska

Head Coach: Laura Harvey

Stats Summary: UTA / SEA

Possession: 53 / 47

Shots: 16 / 10

Shots on Goal: 4 / 6

Corner Kicks: 3 / 6

Fouls: 14 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SEA: Madison Curry (Yellow Card - 38')

UTA: Paige Monaghan (Yellow Card - 45+2')

SEA: Phoebe McClernon (Yellow Card - 49)

UTA: Mina Tanaka (Yellow Card - 85')

UTA: Mandy McGlynn (Yellow Card - 90+7')







