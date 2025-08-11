Player Spotlight: Long-Awaited Comeback: Cloé Lacasse Lights up the Field for URFC

August 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Although the Royals didn't come away with a win on Friday, the performance offered several encouraging takeaways, most notably its strong defensive effort that kept the high-powered KC Current scoreless for 82 minutes. Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets' defense showed up providing many big stops and working as a unit showcasing grit and organization at the back.

As URFC continues to build and improve in the second half of the NWSL season, one of the most uplifting moments from last night's match was the long-awaited return of Canadian forward Cloé Lacasse. Stepping onto the pitch for the first time since her ACL injury last October, Lacasse's comeback represents a major milestone in her recovery and a boost of energy and optimism for the Royals as it looks ahead.

The Wait is Over: Cloé Lacasse Returns to NWSL Action

In August 2024, Cloé Lacasse joined the Blue-and-Gold, bringing international experience and attacking firepower to the squad. She made an immediate impact, scoring a first-half hat trick in a 3-0 victory over the Seattle Reign on October 13. The performance not only secured the win but also etched her name into club history as the first player to record a hat trick for the Utah Royals.

Just seven days after making history, every player's worst nightmare became reality for Lacasse, as she suffered a torn ACL and was placed on the Season Ending Injury list. ACL injuries are far too common in women's soccer, often requiring extensive surgery, grueling rehab, and months of physical and mental recovery. For many, the road back can take over a year. But Lacasse showed incredible resilience and grit, making her return to the pitch in just 10 months, a testament to her determination, work ethic, and passion for the game. Her comeback not only marks a personal triumph but also serves as an inspiring moment for the team and fans alike.

In the 67th minute of last night's match against the Kansas City Current, Lacasse was met with an overwhelming wave of cheers from the home crowd as she stepped onto the field. She made her presence felt immediately, pressuring the top-ranked team in the NWSL from the moment she entered. Lacasse helped push the Royals into the attacking third, creating multiple scoring opportunities and injecting fresh energy into the match.

As the Royals headed into stoppage time down 1-0, Lacasse reminded everyone why she's such a force on offense and why her presence has been sorely missed this season. After Danish midfielder Janni Thomsen sent a cross to the far post, Lacasse rose to meet it, heading the ball just over the crossbar. While she didn't find the back of the net, the effort and immediate impact are signs of what's to come, as the season continues with Lacasse back in action.

Solid at the Back: Royals Defense Shows Growth and Grit

The Utah Royals' defense has come into the second half of the NWSL season with a noticeable spark, showing significant growth and cohesion across the back line. In consecutive matches, they've held two of the league's top-ranked teams to just one goal each, a testament to both its resilience and improved organization from both the back line and veteran goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn. From crucial blocks to last-ditch tackles, the Royals' defensive unit is playing with a renewed confidence and sense of urgency that has kept it competitive against some of the league's most dangerous attacks.

At the heart of this defensive resurgence is the pairing of Kate Del Fava and Kaleigh Riehl, whose chemistry in the center has been nothing short of dominant. Notably, Riehl played her first full 90-minute match of the season after being plagued by injuries, demonstrating impressive resilience and fitness that bolstered the team's stability. Their communication, positioning, and ability to read the game have provided a strong foundation for the entire back line. On the flanks, outside back Nuria Rábano continues to impress with her fearless challenges and timely tackles, while Imani Dorsey made one of the most crucial plays of the night, a dramatic goal-line clearance that kept the Royals within striking distance against Kansas City. With this level of defensive commitment and teamwork, the Royals are laying down a solid foundation to build on as the second half of the season unfolds.

What's Next for Utah Royals FC?

URFC will look to continue its momentum at home next Friday, August 15 to take on 11th ranked Angel City FC and the Thompson sister duo. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT







