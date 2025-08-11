Houston Dash Sign Italian International Lisa Boattin

August 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash completed the transfer of Italian international Lisa Boattin from Juventus for an undisclosed fee, the team announced today. The defender joins the Dash through the 2027 season and the transfer is pending receipt of her P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.

"Lisa is a proven winner that recently led her country to the semifinals of a major international tournament. Her experience, technical ability and tenacity will bring an immediate impact to our team," President of Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano, said. "Her arrival reflects our commitment to building a competitive and dynamic squad, and we're proud that the diversity of our roster continues to reflect the global nature of the game. We can't wait to see the energy and leadership she'll bring to the team. We look forward to the first opportunity she can step onto the field at Shell Energy Stadium."

The 28-year-old is one of the most decorated players in Juventus' history after winning 14 league and cup titles over the last eight seasons. Boattin also helped the Italian side qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League in seven consecutive seasons. She finished with 236 appearances for the team since making her debut in 2017. The defender was named the 2021/2022 Serie A Player of the Year and has been named to the Best XI five times. The outside back has also been named the defender of the year in Italy two times.

"I'm excited to join the Houston Dash and begin this new chapter in my career," Boattin said. "This is one of the top leagues in the world with incredible players and I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's goals. I'm deeply grateful to Juventus for the years we shared and for helping me grow as a player and person. Since arriving in Houston, the fans and community have made me feel so welcome, and I can't wait to give my best for them every time I step on the pitch."

The Portagruaro, Italy native began her career as a 14-year-old with AFC Venezia in 2011. She spent two seasons with Graphistudio Pordenone prior to joining Brescia in 2014. Boattin spent one season with AGSM Verona prior to signing with Juventus in 2017 as part of their inaugural campaign in Serie A. The outside back has tallied 392 appearances across her club career in Italy and won five trophies prior joining Juventus.

At the international level, Boattin helped Italy reach the semifinals of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025, their best finish in the competition since reaching the final in 1997. Boattin tallied three appearances at the Women's Euros this year and she has earned 70 senior caps since making her debut in 2019. The defender has competed in two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019, 2023), reaching the quarterfinals in 2019. Boattin scored in the 2-0 victory over Romania in Sept. 2021 and that result secured their place in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Boattin served as the captain of the U-17 Italian Youth National Team that finished third both at the European Championship and FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2014. She also represented Italy at the U-19 level prior to making her debut with the senior team in 2019.

The defender is the 12th player to join the team for the 2025 season. Boattin will wear number 27 for the remainder of the season, and she the second Italian player to compete in the NWSL.

The Dash return to action on Sunday, Aug. 17 as they visit NJ/NY Gotham FC for their second meeting of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT and fans can follow the action live on NWSL+.







