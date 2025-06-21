Houston Dash Go Down to 10 Players and Fall on the Road to North Carolina

June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The Houston Dash closed the first half of the season with a 2-1 loss on the road to the North Carolina Courage earlier tonight at First Horizon Stadium. The team is now 2-2-0 (WLD) on the road this season.

Defender Avery Patterson gave Houston the lead in the opening moments of the match after she won the ball in the final third. The University of North Carolina alum dribbled to create space for a shot that found the inside of the near post. Patterson's goal in the 52nd second is now the fastest goal in team history. The previous record was held by defender Natalie Jacobs, who scored in the 54th second against the Washington Spirit at Shell Energy Stadium in April 2024.

Houston went down to 10 players in the 69th minute following a foul from midfielder Sarah Puntigam, her second caution of the match. The midfielder will miss Houston's match against Bay FC on Aug. 2. This was the first time a Dash player received a red card since the 2023 season.

North Carolina scored the equalizer in the 71st minute after Malia Berkely found Jaedyn Shaw inside the box for her first goal of the season. The Courage scored the go-ahead goal in the 82nd minute after Hanna Betfort found space behind the backline to redirect a cross from Manaka Matsukubo.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell returned to the starting lineup for the first time since the home match against Racing Louisville FC on May 2. The shot stopper was called into action in the 19th minute and the Dash captain was well positioned at the near post to deny a close-range effort from Matsukubo and was called into action at the start of the second half to deny Cortnee Vine from point-blank range. Campbell finished with three saves against North Carolina tonight.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 8 to host Rayadas de Monterrey in an international friendly. Tickers for the match and all Dash matches is available at HoustonDash.com. Houston returns to league play on Saturday, Aug. 2 as they travel to PayPal Park to face Bay FC. Fans can watch that match live on ION.

---

Houston Dash (3-7-2; 11 pts.) 1-2 North Carolina Courage (5-5-3; 15 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 13

First Horizon Stadium - Cary, North Carolina

Attendance: 6,642

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dash 1 0 1

North Carolina Courage 0 2 2

HOU: Avery Patterson 3 (unassisted) 1'

NC: Jaedyn Shaw 1 (Malia Berkely 1) 71'

NC: Hanna Betfort 1 (Manaka Marsukubo 4) 81'

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Natalie Jacobs, Paige Nielsen, Christen Westphal (Kiki Van Zanten 83'), Ryan Gareis (Messiah Bright 62'); Delanie Sheehan (Maggie Graham 74'), Avery Patterson (Michelle Alozie 45'), Sarah Puntigam, Danielle Colaprico; Bárbara Olivieri, Yazmeen Ryan

Unused substitutes: Evelina Duljan, Sophie Schmidt, Katie Kind, Rebeca, Abby Smith

North Carolia Courage: Casey Murphy; Mailia Berkely (Brianna Pinto 75'), Kaleigh Maycee Bell; Tyler Lussi (Felicitas Rauch 75'), Riley Jackson (Ashley Sanchez 66'), Denise O'Sullivan, Ryan Willams; Shinomi Koyama, Cortnee Vine (Hanna Betfort 66'), Manaka Matsukubo

Unused substitutes: Talia Staude, Dani Weatherholt, Jaedyn Shaw, Meredith Speck, Marisa Jordan

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Sarah Puntigam (reckless offense; foul) 45'

NC: Nathan Thackeray (dissent; foul) 58'

HOU: Bárbara Olivieri (reckless offense; foul) 67'

HOU: Sarah Puntigam (ejection; foul) 69'

NC: Hannah Betfort (reckless offense; foul) 90+10'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Calin Radosav

Assistant: Chris Schurfranz

Assistant: Sharon Gingrich

Fourth Official: Lauren Aldrich

VAR: Jaclyn Metz

Weather: 85 degrees, cloudy







