Washington Spirit's Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team

June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos has been called up to the Colombia Women's National Team for the federation's June/July friendlies, Colombia Football announced this week. The side will visit Mexico for two friendly matches beginning later this month.

Santos has been a mainstay of the Colombia roster, representing the country in two FIFA Women's World Cups (2015, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2016, 2024). During the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Santos netted two goals for Colombia, helping the side reach the tournament's quarterfinals. So far this year with the Spirit, Santos has tallied the equalizer in the team's Challenge Cup victory, a game-winning assist at home against Bay FC and a long-distance free kick goal on the road against Louisville.

Colombia's June/July Friendly Schedule:

- vs Mexico | Friday, June 27 at 10 p.m. EDT (Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, Ciudad Juárez)

- vs Mexico | Wednesday, July 2 at 7:45 p.m. EDT (Estadio Agustín "Coruco" Díaz, Zacatepec de Hidalgo)

The Spirit will take the pitch at home again on Sunday, August 3 following the NWSL's July break.







