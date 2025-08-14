Know Before You Go: Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on August 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

We break down everything you need to know ahead of matchday on Friday, August 15:

SCHEDULE

5:00 p.m. - Spirit Sandlot opens

6:30 p.m. - Audi Field gates open

8:00 p.m. - Match kicks off

DOWNLOAD YOUR TICKETS. Audi Field is a mobile-only venue. Log into your Ticketmaster account or Account Manager and add your tickets to your Apple or Google Pay Wallet.

Reminder: The north endline of Audi Field is our designated Spirit Supporters Section. Led by our supporters groups, fans in these sections chant loudly, play drums, wave flags, and may deploy smoke during the match. Opposing team fans and gear are not permitted in the Spirit Supporters Section. Please see Guest Services near Gate A if you need to be reassigned.

Arrive early, as your RED ticket for today's match is for Sections 136-137 which are SAFE STANDING ONLY. Please wear appropriate footwear and comfortable attire that will allow you to stand and cheer for the entirety of the match.

Before Arriving

REVIEW THE BAGGAGE POLICY

Bags must be smaller than 14 ¬Â³ by 14 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³, and no backpacks, coolers, or luggage are allowed. Fans with medical needs or diaper bags should email Audi Field's Guest Experience and use Gate B to expedite entry.

MEET UP & MARCH. The Spirit Squadron and supporters will meet at Solace Outpost in Navy Yard before meeting at the traffic circle (S. Capital and Potomac Ave.) and marching to the match at 7:15 p.m. All fans are invited to join in the march!

CareFirst invites community partners to Spiritville

NEW IN 2025. Located outside Gate A of Audi Field, the Sandlot will feature a live DJ, yard games, and more starting at 5:00 p.m.

Ã°Å¸Å¡Å CLUBELEVEN Soccer super-fans from ClubEleven and Guerrilla FC will be showcasing their bus of soccer memorabilia for fans to enjoy. Limited tote bags and posters featuring artwork of Audi Field and DC will be available. Make sure to stop by early to enjoy!

Prematch

FAN GIVEAWAY. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive Washington Spirit roster cards fans.

GET HYPED. Adam Pastel, the creator of the "We Love Trinity Rodman" song, will lead supporters in the "RISE UP, DC" chant before kickoff.

NATIONAL ANTHEM. Gigi Hamilton Color Guard: DC Fire

CAUTION: Included in Saturday's game presentation will be a light show. Fans can expect movement in the stadium lights that may mimic strobing during procession, goals, and post-game.

Off the Pitch

SPIRIT SHOP: Shop 2025 jerseys and new Spirit merch online or at four locations around the stadium: Spiritville, south endline, Events DC Club, and behind Section 130. If you placed an online order for in-stadium pickup, please use the designated line at the Spirit Shop location in Spiritville to collect your order. For pick-up orders, please have your order confirmation number ready.

HALFTIME: Youth 7v7 match from Liverpool Academy

ENTERTAINMENT. On the Spirit Stage, Apex Commercial Band will greet fans as they enter Gate A.

SPIRITVILLE. Located on the East Concourse, Spiritville will feature face painters, silent disco, hair braiding and more!

WATER STATION. Free water will be available for fans inside of Gate B next to the Heineken Bar.

Item of the Match

Celebrate Trinity Rodman's return to the pitch with the "Trinity is Back" tee.

PLUS check out new merch additions featuring Italian player and Ballon d'Or Nominee Sofia Cantore's NWSL home debut at Audi Field.

Make sure you've got your gear to celebrate this piece of history in the making!

How to Get Yours:

Purchase during the game at the following merch locations:

Spiritville

Club Level

Section 130

Section 119

Post-Match

Access.

For the safety of players and guests, only Premium ticketholders (F1-12, C1-9, and S1-31) are allowed in sections F1-F12 along the east sideline after the match. General ticketholders wanting to get closer to the field after the match can head to sections 135-138.

Transportation

Metro.

Audi Field can be accessed from both the Navy Yard-Ballpark and Waterfront stations. Parking is available at the Anacostia station just one stop away on the Green Line.

Biking.

Two Wheel Valet allows fans to securely store their bike and helmets during the match. The valet is located at the southwest corner of the stadium at the intersection of 2nd and T St.

Accessibility

Guests with special needs or accessibility questions are encouraged to contact the Audi Field Guest Experience team prior to matchday.

Kulturecity Sensory Room. Fans with sensory sensitivities can take a break from the visual and auditory stimulations of matchday in the KultureCity Sensory Room located on the Heineken Rooftop.

Sensory Bags. Additionally, sensory bags are available while supplies last at Guest Services for any guest who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. Each bag is equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, and verbal cue cards.







