Spirit Saves Draw Against Louisville with Another Late Goal

Published on August 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit drew Racing Louisville 2-2 Friday night thanks to another stoppage time goal, this time off the foot of forward Rosemonde Kouassi.

The Spirit held 67% possession across the first 15 minutes of the match, with lots of chippy back-and-forth. Midfielder Croix Bethune tallied three shots in the first half hour of the match as well, one of which hit the woodwork, while captain and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury made several key saves in the first half to keep Louisville off the scoreboard.

In the 31st minute, Racing star Emma Sears found herself in a 1-on-1 situation and fired a shot on target but Kingsbury made a diving save. Tonight marked her 147th regular season start for the Spirit as she passed club legend Tori Huster for the team record.

The ball finally found the back of the net in the 39th minute when new Spirit star Sofia Cantore received a pass from Gift Monday, hitting the cross bar down and in. The play resulted in the first goal of Cantore's young NWSL career and Monday's second assist of the season. Cantore is the 12th different goal scorer for the Spirit this season and the first ever Italian to score a goal in NWSL history.

Both teams seemed even as the second half began. Several subs were seen coming off both benches, Trinity Rodman hit the pitch to start the second half, turning up the heat. It was Louisville who struck first in the second 45 from a deflected shot off Rebeca Bernal, resulting in an own goal in the 53rd minute.

Despite the own goal, the Spirit still maintained over 69% possession across the first 15 minutes of the second half, limiting Louisville chances in the attack. Washington would also attempt another four shots in the ensuing ten minutes but was unable to regain the lead.

In the 80th minute, however, Racing would tack on another goal. After a collision in the box and a VAR review, Louisville was awarded a penalty kick. Visiting midfielder Savannah Demelo converted the attempt and put her side ahead 2-1.

The Spirit still had life after 90 minutes when the fourth official indicated a minimum of 11 minutes of added time. In the tenth minute of stoppage time, after several near chances for the Spirit, forward Rosemonde Kouassi took the ball up the field, showed some impressive dribbling and curled a beautiful effort through the keeper's hands to level the match at two goals apiece. The center official called the match a few moments later and the Spirit escaped with a point, jumping back into second on the league table for the time being.

The Spirit will hit the road next with matches in San Salvador and San Francisco next week. On Tuesday, Washington will kick off the club's first Concacaf W Champions Cup with a match against Alianza Women FC. The team will then return to regular season play with a match against Bay FC at Oracle Park, a match that has a chance to break the NWSL's all-time attendance record.

The Spirit will be back at Audi Field on Sunday, August 31, when the side will face Chicago Stars FC at 4 p.m. in the annual Pride match.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. EDT

Weather: Partly cloudy, mid-80s

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 6 - Kate Wiesner (2 - Trinity Rodman, 46'); 9 - Tara McKeown; 14 - Gabby Carle (26 - Paige Metayer, 86'); 24 - Esme Morgan; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 10 - Leicy Santos; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 7 - Croix Bethune (13 - Brittany Ratcliffe, 81'); 21 - Gift Monday (8 - Makenna Morris, 82'); 27 - Sofia Cantore (19 - Rosemonde Kouassi, 54')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 16 - Courtney Brown; 22 - Heather Stainbrook; 25 - Kysha Sylla

LOU: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 3 - Arin Wright; 5 - Ellie Jean; 11 - Courtney Petersen; 16 - Janine Sonis; 6 - Ella Hase (88 - Bethany Balcer, 90'); 7 - Savannah DeMelo (20 - Katie O'Kane, 90'); 14 - Marisa DiGrande (8 - Ary Borges, 61'); 26 - Taylor Flint; 42 - Sarah Weber (9 - Kayla Fischer, 61'); 13 - Emma Sears

Unused Substitutes: 15 - Ángela Barón; 19 - Jordan Baggett; 31 - Katie Scott; 32 - Avery Kalitta; 77 - Madi White

Stats Summary: WAS / LOU

Shots: 13 / 11

Shots On Goal: 5 / 4

Saves: 3 / 3

Fouls: 11 / 15

Offsides: 0 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Leicy Santos - 27' - Yellow Card

LOU - Courtney Petersen - 33' - Yellow Card

WAS - Hal Hershfelt - 58' - Yellow Card

LOU - Ella Hase - 85' - Yellow Card

LOU - Ary Borges - 90+6' - Yellow Card







