Utah Royals Draw with Angel City in Encouraging Team Performance

Published on August 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-11-4, 7 points, 14th NWSL) played to a scoreless draw with Angel City FC (4-7-5, 17 points, 11th NWSL) in a match where both sides created chances but were unable to capitalize.

Heading into Friday night's affair against Angel City, Utah Royals FC Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets went with just one change to the starting XI that fell 1-0 to Kansas City just one week prior. Brecken Mozingo earned her spot in the lineup in favor of Bianca St-Georges at the right wing position, getting her 11th start of the season for the Royals.

The Royals opened the match with a promising start, eager to get on the scoresheet early. Within the first two minutes, Mina Tanaka sparked a dangerous attack, finding forward Aisha Solorzano, who then linked up with captain Paige Monaghan. Monaghan rose above a defender for a header, but her effort drifted just wide, giving Angel City an early sigh of relief.

The first 10 minutes of the game featured encouraging attacks from the home side, but each was ultimately thwarted by the visitors. For much of the rest of the half, however, the Royals conceded possession, opting to play on the counter in search of its first goal of the night. During this stretch, Angel City grew in confidence, pressing into the final third and nearly scoring after a broken play in the Royals' box allowed a player to get on the ball and strike the left post.

Utah's backline held firm in protecting Mandy McGlynn's net, led by Player of the Week nominee Nuria Rábano, who controlled the entire left flank throughout the first half. Offensively, however, the Royals struggled to threaten until the closing moments of the opening 45'. In stoppage time, Tanaka nearly broke through on a dangerous chance, rising to meet a curling free kick from Claudia Zornoza, but her header sailed just over the crossbar.

The second half began much like the first, with URFC bursting out of the gate, finding space in the opponent's half and pressing forward on goal. The Royals capitalized on the gaps Angel City left behind, employing high pressure to force mistakes. Just five minutes in, that pressure nearly paid off when a miscue from the goalkeeper gave Solorzano a chance, but a defender intervened at the last moment to deflect the ball out for a corner.

It didn't take long for ACFC to work its way back into the match. In the 54th minute, the visitors pieced together a dangerous counterattack that forced the Royals' defense onto its heels, nearly breaking the deadlock when a powerful strike from outside the box rattled the woodwork once again. At this point in the night, McGlynn began to make her presence felt, coming up with a big save after an Angel City player unleashed a shot from inside the 18-yard box that couldn't get past the veteran goalkeeper just one minute after they struck the crossbar.

As the match wore on, the Royals began to settle in, controlling possession, spreading the field, and pushing into the final third. Counterattacks came with increasing frequency, with Tanaka taking on more responsibility in possession. In the 70th minute, she led a well-worked break that ended with a long-range effort, only to be denied by the goalkeeper. Before the final whistle, the Royals mounted one last push when Rábano unleashed a shot with her right foot from outside the box, but it sailed just over the crossbar, sealing the 0-0 draw.

Utah Royals FC will look to build upon this positive performance when it travels to New York/ New Jersey to face Gotham FC on Saturday, August 23 at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 MT.

UTA 0: 0 LA

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn; Imani Dorsey (Janni Thomsen 77'), Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Nuria Rábano; Aria Nagai (Dana Foederer 66'), Claudia Zornoza; Brecken Mozingo (Cloé Lacasse 60'), Mina Tanaka, Paige Monaghan © (Cece Kizer 67'); Aisha Solórzano (Bianca St-Georges 59')

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Lauren Flynn, Madison Pogarch, Ana Tejada

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Angel City FC (4-2-3-1): Hannah Seabert; Miyabi Moriba, Sarah Gorden ©, Alanna Kennedy, Evelyn Shores (Gisele Thomspen 74'); Madison Hammond (Macey Hodge 73'), Kennedy Fuller (Katie Zelem 73'); Sveindis Jonsdottir, Christen Press (Maiara Niehues 64'), Alyssa Thompsen; Riley Tiernan (MA Vignola 65')

Subs not used: Hannah Stambaugh, Megan Reid, Julie Dufor

Head Coach: Alexander Straus

Stats Summary: UTA / LA

Possession: 56 / 44

Shots: 14 / 10

Shots on Goal: 5 / 2

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Fouls: 14 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Aisha Solórzano (Yellow Card - 59')

LA: Madison Hammond (Yellow Card - 67')

UTA: Claudia Zornoza (Yellow Card - 88')







