Utah Royals FC Faces Angel City FC at Home in Friday Night Matchup

HERRIMAN, Utah (Thursday August 12, 2025) - Utah Royals FC (1-11-3, 6 pts, 14th in the NWSL) will remain at home for a second consecutive week to host Angel City FC (4-7-4, 16 pts, 11th in the NWSL) on Friday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m. MT.

In regular-season play, Utah is coming off a 1-0 home loss to league leaders Kansas City Current. Utah's defense held the league's top attack scoreless for 82 minutes before joint Golden Boot leader Temwa Chawinga broke the deadlock. Nuria Rábano was a standout for Utah, helping to contain the Current's offense. She completed 12 of 13 tackles and earned a Player of the Week nomination for her performance.

Utah earned one point from its two meetings with LA during the 2024 NWSL regular season. The first matchup took place at home on May 3 and ended in a 2-1 loss, with Dutch midfielder Dana Foederer scoring Utah's lone goal in the 51st minute. The return fixture was played on October 20, where Utah secured a 1-1 draw on the road, thanks to a free-kick goal from Claudia Zornoza - scored on the Spaniard's birthday.

Angel City FC enters this match sitting in 11th place on the NWSL table. Over their last five matches, they have recorded two draws and three losses. Most recently, they were held to a 1-1 draw by San Diego. Before that, they suffered a road loss to Seattle, followed by away defeats to Kansas City and North Carolina, and a home draw with Chicago.

Following Friday night's match, Utah Royals FC will hit the road to face Gotham FC on August 23. The road trip will continue with matches against Portland and North Carolina. Utah Royals FC will finally return home on September 14 to host Houston, with kickoff set for 4:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at: https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







