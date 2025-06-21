Midfielder Rocky Rodríguez Called up by Costa Rica for International Friendly

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current midfielder Rocky Rodríguez has been called up by the Costa Rican National Team for an international friendly later this month. Costa Rica will travel to Canada to face the Canadian National Team on Friday, June 27, at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.

This marks the second call-up of the calendar year for the veteran midfielder, who played in a pair of matches against Ecuador back in April. Rodríguez started both contests and logged a full 90 minutes in the first game.

A star on the Costa Rican National Team, Rodríguez has over 100 caps and 58 goals for her home country since her debut in 2012. She played every match at the World Cup in 2015 and 2023, highlighted by scoring Costa Rica's first ever World Cup goal in 2015. Rodríguez scored three goals at the 2014 Concacaf World Championships to help Costa Rica earn its first Women's World Cup bid - the first by a Central American team - and had seven goals at the 2013 Central America Games to lead her team to gold.

Additionally, Rodríguez has twice been nominated for Concacaf Female Player of the Year (2014, 2015).

Rodríguez has appeared in 10 matches of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season so far, having started the last four. She has logged 451 minutes with three games of a full 90.







