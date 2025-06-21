Giráldez to Miss Sunday's Match

June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez did not travel with the team for Sunday's away match against San Diego Wave FC. Jona will remain in Washington to be with his partner Olaia as they await the arrival of their second child. Adrián González will coach the team.

The Spirit will face San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, June 22 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports Network.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.