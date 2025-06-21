Giráldez to Miss Sunday's Match
June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez did not travel with the team for Sunday's away match against San Diego Wave FC. Jona will remain in Washington to be with his partner Olaia as they await the arrival of their second child. Adrián González will coach the team.
The Spirit will face San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, June 22 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports Network.
