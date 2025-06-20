Bay FC Forwards Racheal Kundananji, Asisat Oshoala Selected to National Team Squads for 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Football Association of Zambia and the Nigerian Football Federation have announced that Bay FC forwards Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) and Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) will join their respective national team squads for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations this July. Both players will join their nations' squads following this weekend's NWSL match at Gotham FC.

Kundananji's selection marks her third by the Copper Queens in 2025, following call-ups in February and May for friendly contests. She scored two goals in the February international window, finding the net vs. Malawi February 23 and 25. She's scored 26 goals for her nation since making her senior debut in 2018, featuring at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Paris.

Oshoala's selection marks her first by the Super Falcons since last summer's Paris Olympics, where she appeared in two of her squad's three group stage matches vs. Brazil and Spain. Since her senior debut in 2013, she's scored 32 goals and appeared at the 2015, 2019, and 2023 Women's World Cups, helping her squad to the Round of 16 at the 2019 and 2023 tournaments.

This year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations will kick off July 5 and is the 16th edition of the African Football Confederation's biennial championship tournament. Kundananji and Zambia will feature in the tournament's opening match vs. host nation Morocco, before rounding out group play vs. Senegal July 9 and DR Congo July 12. Oshoala and Nigeria have been drawn to Group B, and will face off with Tunisia July 6, Botswana July 10 and Algeria July 13. The top two teams from the tournament's three groups and top two third-place finishers will advance to the knockout stage

Both players will be available for Bay FC's NWSL match this weekend at Gotham FC from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.







