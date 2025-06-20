Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Houston Dash

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage are back at home for the first time in a month, hosting the Houston Dash in the final regular season match before the NWSL's midseason international break. The match will be streamed on NWSL+.

The weekend will be the Courage's Pride Night, celebrating inclusivity, diversity, and unity within the soccer community. Tickets are available here.

The Courage enter the weekend in 11th place, tied with three other teams on 15 points. With just three points separating 11th and 6th in the table, the Courage could jump up multiple places with a positive result against the Dash.

Manaka Matsukubo leads the Courage in both goals (4) and assists (3) this season, tallying a goal contribution in each of the team's last four matches. The Japanese international assisted Cortnee Vine's 1' goal in Angel City, playing an inch-perfect pass to find a sliding Vine in the box. The goal was the fastest in the NWSL this season (42 seconds).

Kaleigh Kurtz made her 100th consecutive start in the match at LA, becoming the first player to achieve the milestone for a single club in NWSL history. Sam Staab currently holds the record for consecutive starts at 106.

The Dash sit just below the Courage in 12th with a 3W-7L-2D record and 11 points. Led by first-year Head Coach Fabrice Gautrat, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Courage, the Dash have picked up wins against Utah, Seattle, and Chicago.

Former Duke standout Maggie Graham leads the way for the Dash this season with three goals and one assist, while former Tar Heel Avery Patterson has also found the back of the net twice. Bárbara Olivieri completes the Dash attack with two goals and two assists.

Yazmeen Ryan has also been dangerous for the Dash with one goal, one assist, and a team-leading 14 chances created.

Both Jane Campbell and Abby Smith have started matches in net for the Dash, with Smith starting the last five.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Field: Blue/Blue/Blue | GK: Black

Dash - Field: Orange/Orange/Orange | GK: Green

2025 Records:

Courage - W4-5L-3D (11th, 15 points)

Dash - 3W-7L-2D (12th, 11 points)

Courage vs. Dash (Regular Season): 10W-4L-2D

Last time out:

Courage - 2-1 Win, at Angel City

Dash - 3-2 Loss, vs. San Diego

Up next:

The match against Houston is the Courage's last before the NWSL's midseason break. During the break, the Courage will play a pair of exhibition matches against Tigres Femenil on July 9 and Chivas Da Guadalajara Femenil on July 25. Tickets for those matches are available.







