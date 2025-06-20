Houston Dash Travel to North Carolina for Final Match Prior to League Break

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to Cary, North Carolina this weekend for their final match prior to the summer break. Houston will face the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT and fans can follow the action live on NWSL +.

The Dash look for key points prior to the summer break after a second half rally fell short against San Diego Wave FC last Friday. Midfielder Barbara Olivieri scored her second goal of the season in the second half and forward Yazmeen Ryan scored her first goal for the team moments later. Despite a late push for an equalizer, the Wave earned a 3-2 victory on June 13 at Shell Energy Stadium.

Defensively, goalkeeper Abby Smith finished with seven saves for the second consecutive game. The Dash goalkeeper was once again nominated for the league Save of the Week award, this time for a save early in the match where Smith denied an effort from Adriana Leon at the near post.

Three players will report for national team duty following Saturday's match. Ryan and defender Avery Patterson will join the U.S. Women's National Team for three friendlies during the upcoming FIFA window. The USWNT will face the Republic of Ireland twice and close the international break on July 2 against Canada. Olivieri will join the Venezuelan National Team in Ecuador to compete in the Copa America femenina. Additional players are expected to participate in the upcoming FIFA window as international competitions across the globe begin in July.

The Courage closed a three-game road trip with a 2-1 victory over Angel City FC on Saturday, June 14 at BMO Stadium. Cortnee Vine scored in the opening minute of the match and Brianna Pinto scored in the final moments of the game to secure North Carolina's fourth victory of the season. Manaka Matsukubo tallied an assist on the opening goal and the 20-year-old has now contributed to a goal in four straight appearances. Matsukubo has scored four goals and tallied two assists in that stretch, which includes a brace in the 2-0 victory over the Chicago Stars at home on May 17. The Japan international currently leads the team in goals with four and assists with three.

Defensively, the Courage is led by Kaleigh Kurtz, an NWSL veteran who was named to the NWSL Best XI First Team last season and nominated for NWSL Defender of the Year. Kurtz currently leads the team in clearances and blocks. The Courage midfield is managed by Denise O'Sullivan, who began her NWSL career in Houston in 2016. The Irish international currently leads the team in interceptions with 21.

The regular season series was split between the two teams last year as each team earned three points at home. The Courage will visit Shell Energy Stadium on Aug. 8 for the second meeting of the year and this will be the first regular season home match for the Dash following the summer break. Houston will spend the bulk of the second half of the season on the road with six away games between August and September. The team has split their four road games so far, earning victories in Seattle and Chicago. A victory on Saturday would give Houston three road triumphs in their opening five road games, a feat the team has not achieved since the 2022 season.

The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 8 to host Rayadas de Monterrey in an international friendly. Tickets for that match are available on HoustonDash.com. The Dash return to league play on Saturday, Aug. 2 as the team travels to California to face Bay FC at PayPal Park.







