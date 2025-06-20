Orlando Pride Drops Decision to Racing Louisville

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Louisville, KY - Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 points) were defeated 2-0 by Racing Louisville (6-5-2, 20 points) on Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium. The Pride will now enter an extended international break and return to action at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Pride forward Simone Jackson made her professional debut after coming on as a second half substitute. Jackson was recently signed by the Pride after finishing her collegiate career at the University of Southern California. Jackson is the second player this season to make their professional debut with the Club. She is also the fifth player for Orlando to make their NWSL debut in the 2025 campaign.

Scoring Summary:

38' Arin Wright (Courtney Petersen) - LOU 1, ORL 0

69' Taylor Flint (Penalty Kick) - LOU 2, ORL 0

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Obviously disappointed with the result. It came down to two set pieces with a corner, which we take a lot of pride in defending corners and a penalty. Had a proud moment for [Simone Jackson] and her family to get that first professional appearance and hopefully she can get many more."

Match Notes:

Forward Simone Jackson made her professional debut coming into the match in the 71st minute as a substitute.

Head Coach Seb Hines made one change to the Starting XI after his side's last match against Bay FC, with Oihane reentering the lineup. Next Match: Orlando Pride will enter a long international break before they start the second half of the season back up. The Pride's next game back will be on Sunday, August 3, at Inter&Co Stadium as they welcome Utah Royals FC. That match is set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET and is set to be broadcast on NWSL+.

Teams 1 2 F

Racing Louisville 1 1 2

Orlando Pride 0 0 0 Scoring Summary:

LOU - Arin Wright (Courtney Petersen) 30'

LOU - Taylor Flint (Penalty Kick) 69'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Yellow Card) 43'

LOU - Taylor Flint (Yellow Card) 71'

LOU - Katie O'Kane (Yellow Card) 83'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride - GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke (Simone Jackson 71'), Emily Sams, Kylie Nadaner, Oihane (Kerry Abello 13'); M Angelina, Haley McCutcheon (Ally Lemos 71'), Summer Yates (Carson Pickett 46'), Marta (c) (Morgan Gautrat 71'); F Barbra Banda, Ally Watt

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; D Zara Chavoshi; M Viviana Villacorta; F Prisca Chilufya

Racing Louisville - GK Jordyn Bloomer; D Lauren Milliet, Arin Wright (c), Ellie Jean, Courtney Petersen; M Savannah Demelo, Janine Sonis, Ary Borges (Katie O'Kane 66'), Taylor Flint; F Sarah Weber (Marisa Digrande 90+3), Emma Sears (Ella Hase 78')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cristina Roque; D Angela Baron, Elli Pikkujamsa; M Marisa Digrande, Avery Kalitta, Jordan Baggett; F Uchenna Kanu

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: June 20, 2025

Attendance: 5,649

Stats:

Possession:

LOU - 36%

ORL - 64%

Shots:

LOU - 14

ORL - 16

Shots on Goal:

LOU - 3

ORL - 7

Saves:

LOU - 7

ORL - 1

Offsides:

LOU - 2

ORL - 0

Fouls:

LOU - 10

ORL - 8

Corners:

LOU - 3

ORL - 11

Heineken Star of the Match: Angelina







