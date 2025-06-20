Gotham FC Activates Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan off 45-Day Injured List

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Gotham FC goalkeeper Shelby Hogan

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has activated goalkeeper Shelby Hogan off the 45-day injured list, the club announced Friday.

Hogan, 27, suffered a thumb injury in April but rejoined full team training in the week leading to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. home match against Bay FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

A Massachusetts native, Hogan came to Gotham FC this offseason via trade, playing in preseason friendlies against Fort Lauderdale United and Tampa Bay Sun FC. She appeared in 23 matches through her first three seasons in the NWSL, all with the Portland Thorns.

