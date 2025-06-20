Washington Spirit's Makenna Morris Called up to U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team
June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Makenna Morris has been called up to the United States U-23 Women's National Team, U.S. Soccer announced today. The U-23 team will hold its upcoming training camp in Commerce City, Colorado from June 23 through July 2. The first four days of camp will run concurrently with the senior team's camp.
This represents Morris' fourth call-up of 2025 to the U-23 squad. The Spirit's standout sophomore joined the team for January's Futures Camp, training with the senior team's staff, as well as the April and May/June training camps. So far in 2025, Morris has appeared in all 12 regular season matches for the Spirit, totaling over 750 minutes of playing time across both the back line and attacking third. The dynamic second-year pro also scored Washington's first goal of the season in Houston this spring, the sixth of her young career.
Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be at the team's Open Training event next month. Taking place on Saturday, July 19 at George Mason University, fans are invited to come out and watch as the team gears up for the second half of the season. Limited tickets are available here. The Spirit will take the pitch at home again on Sunday, August 3 following the NWSL's July break. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.
