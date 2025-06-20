Washington Spirit Acquires Additional International Roster Slot in Trade with Bay FC

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has acquired an additional international roster slot for the 2025 and 2026 seasons in a trade with Bay FC, the clubs announced today. In exchange, the Spirit will send a total of $25,000 in allocation money and $75,000 in intra-league transfer funds to Bay FC across this season and next.

The Spirit now has ten international roster slots, nine of which are occupied. Currently under international designation on the Spirit roster are Rebeca Bernal (Mexico), Sofia Cantore (Italy), Rosemonde Kouassi (Ivory Coast), Sandy MacIver (Scotland), Narumi Miura (Japan), Gift Monday (Nigeria), Esme Morgan (England), Leicy Santos (Colombia) and Kysha Sylla (France).

Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be at the team's Open Training event next month. Taking place on Saturday, July 19 at George Mason University, fans are invited to come out and watch as the team gears up for the second half of the season. Limited tickets are available here. The Spirit will take the pitch at home again on Sunday, August 3 following the NWSL's July break. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.







