Washington Spirit's Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Rebeca Bernal has been called up to the Mexico Women's National Team for the federation's June/July friendlies, the Mexican Football Federation announced today. The side will take on Colombia in two friendly matches beginning later this month.

Bernal has appeared in over 60 matches, scoring eight goals for Mexico since making her senior team debut in 2017. The defender helped Mexico capture the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile and was named to the tournament Best XI for her performance at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Mexico's June/July Friendly Schedule:

vs Colombia | Friday, June 27 at 10 p.m. EDT (Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, Ciudad Juárez)

vs Colombia | Wednesday, July 2 at 7:45 p.m. EDT (Estadio Agustín "Coruco" Díaz, Zacatepec de Hidalgo)

At the club level, Bernal helped C.F. Monterrey become the second-most decorated club in Liga MX Femenil with four trophies before winning the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in her first match with the Washington Spirit. So far in 2025, Bernal has appeared in all 12 regular season matches for the Spirit, totaling over 1,000 minutes of action.

Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be at the team's Open Training event next month. Taking place on Saturday, July 19 at George Mason University, fans are invited to come out and watch as the team gears up for the second half of the season. Limited tickets are available here. The Spirit will take the pitch at home again on Sunday, August 3 following the NWSL's July break. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.