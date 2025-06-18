Washington Spirit's Narumi Miura Called up to Japan Women's National Team

June 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Narumi Miura has been called up to the Japan Women's National Team for the side's upcoming friendly against Spain, Japan Football announced this week. Japan will travel to Leganés in Madrid for the contest.

Narumi has made over 30 appearances for the Japan women's national team since her debut in 2018. The midfielder represented Japan at both the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2021 Olympic Games. Narumi recently helped Japan take the 2025 SheBelieves Cup title over the United States.

Japan's June Friendly Schedule:

vs Spain | Friday, June 27 at 3 p.m. EDT (Estadio Municipal Butarque, Leganés, Madrid)

Having signed with the Spirit this past offseason, Narumi has stepped into an important role on the team in 2025. The midfielder is one of just two Spirit players to have started all 12 regular season matches so far this year and has tallied two assists across over 1,000 minutes of action.

Having signed with the Spirit this past offseason, Narumi has stepped into an important role on the team in 2025. The midfielder is one of just two Spirit players to have started all 12 regular season matches so far this year and has tallied two assists across over 1,000 minutes of action.







