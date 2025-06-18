Two Houston Dash Players Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster

June 18, 2025

HOUSTON - U.S. Soccer announced today that two Houston Dash players will join the U.S. Women's National Team during the upcoming FIFA window at the end of the month for three friendlies. Defender Avery Patterson and forward Yazmeen Ryan will depart for camp this weekend following Houston's match on the road against the North Carolina Courage.

The U.S. Women's National Team will face the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, June 26 in Colorado at 8 p.m. CT and fans can follow the action on TBS, truTV and Max. The second friendly between both countries is scheduled for Sunday, June 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio at 2 p.m. CT and fans can watch the game on TNT, truTV or Max. The USWNT will host Canada on Wednesday, July 7 in Washington D.C. at 6:30 p.m. CT and that match will be available on TNT, truTV & Max. All games will be available on Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio via Westwood One Sports.

Ryan recently scored her first goal of the season for the Dash at home against San Diego Wave FC. The forward returns to the USWNT roster after missing the last FIFA window due to injury. The TCU alum has earned nine caps for the USWNT since making her debut against Iceland on Oct. 24, 2024.

Patterson has earned four senior national team caps for the USWNT this year and she made her debut on April 5 against Brazil in California. This is Patterson's second season with the Dash, and the defender has scored two goals this season. The defender was named the team's Newcomer of the Year following her rookie campaign last year.

The Dash travel to Cary, North Carolina this weekend to face the North Carolina Courage prior to the summer break. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 8 to host Rayadas de Monterrey from Liga MX Femenil. Tickets for the match are available at SeatGeek.







