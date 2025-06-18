U.S. Women's National Team Extends Invitation to Three Kansas City Current Players

June 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - A trio of Kansas City Current players in forward Michelle Cooper, midfielder Claire Hutton and defender Izzy Rodriguez have been called up by the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) for three international friendlies later this month. U.S. Soccer announced its 25-player roster on Wednesday as it continues preparation for Concacaf World Cup qualifying in Fall 2026.

After featuring in the Futures Camp earlier this year, Cooper and Hutton both got their first senior national team call-up in February for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup presented by Visa and have since appeared in two subsequent USWNT camps. This is the first time Rodriguez has been called up by the USWNT in her career.

The Stars and Stripes will play the Republic of Ireland for two contests, the first which will be held at DSG Park in Commerce City, Colo., on Thursday, June 26, at 8 p.m. CT. The teams then square off again in Cincinnati, Ohio, at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 29, at TQL Stadium. The USWNT will conclude its trip in Washington, D.C., by facing Canada on Wednesday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m. CT for the Allstate Continental Clásico at Audi Field.

Fans can watch the first match against Ireland on TBS, TruTV, Universo, Max and Peacock, and can tune into TNT, TruTV, Universo, Max and Peacock for the second game. The Allstate Continental Clásico will air on TNT, TruTV, Universo, Max and Peacock.

Cooper made her USWNT debut during the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 victory over Colombia on Feb. 20. In the team's next match against Australia, the forward scored her first international goal in the 68th minute which stood as the game-winner in a 2-1 win. Most recently, she dished out an assist in a 3-0 shutout over China PR on May 31. Cooper also had a decorated youth national team career, highlighted by winning the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship as well as captaining her team at the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Like Cooper, Hutton's first USWNT appearance was in the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year when she started against Australia and logged 70 minutes. She joined the starting lineup again - and played every minute - in an April friendly against Brazil, also putting in an 80-minute shift as a starter vs. Jamaica on June 3. Hutton's international debut was with the U.S. U-17 Youth National Team at the 2022 Concacaf Championship where she scored six goals. She was also tabbed captain of the U-19 squad at the 2023 PanAm Games and played at the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup, earning bronze in both events.

Receiving her first USWNT nod is Rodriguez, who has appeared in all 12 games of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season so far with nine starts. Her three assists are tied for third in the league and she was named to the NWSL Best XI for April, the second such honor of her career. Rodriguez has donned the red, white and blue on the international stage before: She helped the USA win the 2016 Concacaf U-17 Championship and played at the 2016 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Two years later, she guided the U.S. to a runner-up finish at the 2018 U-20 Concacaf Championship and had two appearances at the 2018 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Kansas City Current is back on the pitch on Friday, June 20, welcoming Angel City FC to CPKC Stadium to close out the first half of NWSL regular season action. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT and the match will broadcast on Prime Video. The action will also air on 90.9 The Bridge, and fans can tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.







