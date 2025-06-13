Kansas City Current Back Home to Face Racing Louisville FC

KANSAS CITY - For the first time in over a month, the Kansas City Current (9-0-2, 27 pts., 1st place) returns to CPKC Stadium for a two-match homestand to close out the first half of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season. The Current will host Racing Louisville FC (5-4-2, 17 pts., 6th place) on Saturday, June 14, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will serve as the club's annual Pride Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City.

The match will broadcast nationally on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call. The action will simulcast locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot with a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, starting at 6 p.m. CT. Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Dave Borchardt will call the game on 90.9 The Bridge, and fans can also tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Current has played 24 matches across all competitions (regular season, NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, The Women's Cup, postseason) at CPKC Stadium - the world's first stadium purpose-built for women's professional sports - since its opening on March 16, 2024. The club boasts an impressive 20-1-3 ledger all-time at CPKC Stadium across all competitions, including a 13-1-3 record across 17 regular season home games, and has scored at least once in every match played at home. Kansas City remains the only team in the NWSL without a loss or a draw at home this year.

The Current has won 12 of its last 13 home matches across all competitions, having out-scored opponents 34-6 in that stretch. Those 12 victories are the most by an NWSL team over a span of 13 home matches in all competitions. Additionally, forward Temwa Chawinga has been involved in at least one goal in 15 of her 17 NWSL regular season matches at CPKC Stadium, totaling 20 goal contributions (16 goals, four assists). She has contributed to 24 goals (18 goals, six assists) in 22 matches at CPKC Stadium across all competitions. The 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner has been directly involved in at least one goal in all but three of her 22 matches played in Kansas City across all competitions.

HOT START

Seventeen of the Current's 24 goals this season have been in the first half with nine of those coming in the opening 25 minutes. No other team in the NWSL has scored more first-half goals than Kansas City this season. The club has scored a league-best 43 first-half goals since the beginning of the 2024 campaign. Three of the four fastest goals in the NWSL this year have been by Current forwards: Bia Zaneratto (3' vs. Bay FC, May 11), Michelle Cooper (3' at Gotham FC, June 7) and Temwa Chawinga (4' vs. Portland Thorns, March 15).

GOALS GALORE

Kansas City has scored 24 goals across 11 matches in 2025. The club has found the back of the net in 10 of those 11 games, more than any other team in the NWSL this season. The Current has scored first in 14 of its last 15 regular season contests since Oct. 5, 2024, and is 9-1-0 when converting first this year. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Current has 17 regular season wins by two or more goals, four more than any other team in that time (Washington, 13). Seven of those wins by two or more goals have been in 2025. Kansas City enters Week 12 with a plus-16 goal difference, five more than the next closest team (Orlando Pride, plus-11).

CHAWINGA-COOPER CONNECTION

In Kansas City's last outing on June 7 at Gotham FC, forward Michelle Cooper scored the opening goal in the third minute before fellow forward Temwa Chawinga added another one in the 11th minute. Those are the fastest two goals by one team to start an NWSL game this season. That was the fourth time in KC Current club history, and the first time this year, there have been multiple players record a goal and an assist in the same game. It marked the fourth time in Chawinga's career she has recorded a goal and an assist in the same match, and the first time in 2025. It was the second time Cooper notched a goal and an assist in her career with the first being against the Utah Royals on March 29 earlier this season. Chawinga and Cooper have combined for five goals in their careers, including three this year.

#TEMVP

Forward Temwa Chawinga, the 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner, sits atop the 2025 NWSL Golden Boot leaderboard through 11 weeks of regular season action. She is one of three players who has notched seven goals this year, and she leads the tiebreaker with her two assists. Entering Week 12, Chawinga has scored 31 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions, with 13 of those goals being game-winners. She has also found the back of the net in four straight matches, her third separate goal-scoring streak of four or more games in her regular season career.

Chawinga has continued her record-setting ways this season. Most notably, she became the fastest player in NWSL history to reach 25 regular season goals, achieving the feat in six fewer games than any other player. On June 7 at Gotham FC, Chawinga became the fifth player in league history to score in each of her first four meetings against a single opponent across all competitions. That was less than a month after she became the first NWSL player to notch a goal in each of her first three regular season games against two different clubs against Bay FC on May 11, having already done so against the Washington Spirit.

The Malawi native was named the NWSL May Player of the Month, presented by EA Sports. She also garnered the first NWSL Player of the Month recognition of the 2025 campaign back in March. Chawinga has won the award five times in her career since joining the league ahead of the 2024 season. She now owns sole possession of the NWSL record for most Player of the Month honors, breaking the tie she previously shared with Kim Little and Megan Rapinoe. She was also tabbed to the NWSL Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, in March and May.

DYNAMITE DEFENSE

Kansas City has a league-leading five shutouts and has conceded just eight goals, which is tied for the fewest goals allowed in the NWSL through 11 matches this season. The Current is the only team which has had at least one defender and/or goalkeeper on the NWSL Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, every month this season: Alana Cook and Lorena in March, Izzy Rodriguez in April and Hailie Mace in May. In fact, no other club has had more than two goalkeeper/defenders honored on any of the three Best XI teams combined this year. The club's two Iron Women are goalkeeper Lorena and defender Kayla Sharples, both who have logged every minute this year.

The Current's defensive unit has not shied away from offensive action either. Current defenders have combined for two goals and six assists through 11 matches this season. Sharples, one of six players on the roster with multiple goals, has two goals, both off headers. Mace and Rodriguez both have a team-leading three assists, which is tied for second in the NWSL. Mace broke the KC Current club record with her ninth regular season assist on May 24 during a 3-1 win at Chicago Stars FC.

VETERAN OF THE LEAGUE

Midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo is no stranger to the NWSL record book. She reached 15,000 regular season minutes during the season opener vs. the Portland Thorns on March 15, becoming the 12th player in league history to hit that mark. She then became the first player in NWSL history to take 400 career corner kicks on May 24 at Chicago Stars FC. DiBernardo played in her 200th regular season contest two weeks later at Gotham FC, making her the fifth - and second youngest - player to reach the milestone.

Now, even more history is on the horizon for the 12-year NWSL veteran, as she is one assist away from sharing a piece of the league's regular season assist record. With 30, she is currently one behind Lynn Biyendolo, Sophia Huerta and Jess McDonald who co-own the record with 31. DiBernardo is also one assist away from tying teammate Hailie Mace for the Kansas City Current club record for NWSL regular season assists with nine. Additionally, DiBernardo has 97 regular season wins on her resume, which is currently tied for third all-time in NWSL history. She is on pace to become the second or third player to reach 100 regular season career victories.

GOT THE CALL-UP

The latest round of international call-ups by the Brazilian National Team features goalkeeper Lorena. Lorena will represent her home country for an international friendly against the French National Team on June 27 in Grenoble, France. Brazil will then transition into its preparation phase at Granja Comary, the headquarters and main training center of the national team in Rio de Janeiro, prior to the Women's Copa América, which will be held in Ecuador from July 12 to August 2. Final selection for Brazil's Copa América roster will take place during the preparation phase.

This is Lorena's fourth national team invitation of the calendar year. Most recently, she played every minute between the posts in two friendlies against Japan on May 30 and June 2, highlighted by making a clutch penalty kick save in the first match. The netminder was also called up for a pair of contests against the United States in April as well as for a training camp in February. Lorena made her senior national team debut in 2021. After missing the 2023 FIFA World Cup due to injury, she played every minute for Brazil during the 2024 Olympic Games. She kept a clean sheet in three of six matches in the tournament en route to the silver medal.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City goalkeeper Lorena - Entering Week 12, Lorena has a league-leading five shutouts, which is tied for the KC Current club record for most single-season shutouts; she is one shutout away from owning sole possession of that record. Lorena has conceded only eight goals this season, which is tied for the fewest goals allowed. Her .778 save percentage ranks second among NWSL goalkeepers who have double-digit appearances this year. She is one of two Current players who has logged every minute in 2025.

Louisville forward Emma Sears - Sears is currently sixth in the NWSL Golden Boot race with her team-leading six goals. She has started all 11 games for Louisville this season, ranking third on the team with 953 minutes. Sears has also scored in each of her last four regular season away matches, the eighth player in NWSL history to do so - and just the fourth to manage the feat within a single season. Sears has scored in back-to-back games for the third time in her career, tying the club record.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT: Gabrielle Robinson (SEI - Knee), Alex Pfeiffer (SEI - Knee), Alana Cook (SEI - Knee), Kristen Hamilton (Hip), Debinha de Oliveira (Knee), Lo'eau LaBonta (Knee), Nichelle Prince (Thigh), Clare Gagne (Head)

QUESTIONABLE: None

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: None

PRIDE NIGHT

Saturday's match will be the Kansas City Current's annual Pride Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. Always a fan favorite, fans in attendance can look forward to Pride-themed merchandise and other Pride-themed activations. Fans in attendance will also receive an exclusive Pride-themed giveaway item, courtesy of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as there will be limited quantities of the giveaway item.

KANSAS CITY CURRENT PRIDE KIT AUCTION

The Kansas City Current will be auctioning off limited edition, game-worn KC Current Pride kits from the club's annual Pride Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, on Saturday against Racing Louisville FC. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Our Spot KC in partnership with United Way of Greater Kansas City, the club's official charity partner. Our Spot KC is a dedicated hub providing essential resources to support, advance and equip LGBTQ+ individuals, ensuring the sustainability and growth of the community. The auction, which goes live at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, can be found HERE.

KANSAS CITY CURRENT 50/50 RAFFLE

The Kansas City Current is pleased to announce its new 50/50 Raffle supporting United Way of Greater Kansas City. During each KC Current 50/50 Raffle drawing period, half of the jackpot goes to one lucky winner while the other half goes back into the Kansas City community. Raffle tickets can be purchased at designated kiosks at CPKC Stadium or online, and you must be 18 or older to buy a ticket and be located in Missouri or Kansas at time of purchase. The raffle period will take place over several days, and the winner will be announced at the conclusion of the final raffle-ending match at CPKC Stadium. Click HERE to access the 50/50 raffle and for more information.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.







