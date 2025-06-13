Houston Dash Rally Falls Short at Home

June 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash fell 3-2 at Shell Energy Stadium to San Diego Wave FC earlier today. This was the final home match for the team prior to the league break and the organization celebrated its annual Pride Night today.

Houston pulled a goal back in the 61st minute after forward Bárbara Olivieri capitalized on a free kick and created space for a shot from outside the box. The Katy, Texas native controlled the ball with her first touch and found the far post for her second goal of the year.

Forward Yazmeen Ryan scored her first goal of the year in the 68th minute after she dueled for the ball at midfield with Kristen Mcabb. The TCU alum dribbled into the box and created space for a shot that found the top corner of the far post.

San Diego took the lead in the 17th minute after the Dash backline cleared a cross from Adriana Leon. San Diego forward Kenza Dali capitalized on the loose ball and found the inside of the far post for the opening goal of the game.

San Diego doubled their league in the 36th minute following a cross from Hanna Lundkvist that found Leon at the near post. The visitors scored again in the 51st minute following a cross from Delphine Cascarino that found María Sánchez inside the box.

Dash goalkeeper Abby Smith tallied two saves in the opening stretch of the match. She denied Adriana Leon in the seventh minute and Smith was well positioned to handle Dali's effort four minutes later. Smith finished with seven saves against the Wave and has tallied 14 saves across the last two matches.

Houston's final opportunity of the first half came in stoppage time after Ryan suffered a foul outside the box. The U.S. Women's National Team forward took the ensuing free kick and nearly found the inside of the far post.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half came off the right foot of Olivieri but her effort just skipped over the crossbar.

Ryan forced a save minutes later after she controlled a pass from Olivieri near the penalty spot, but her effort was saved at the far post.

The Dash travel to North Carolina next week to face the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, June 21. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 8 to host Rayadas de Monterrey in an international friendly. Houston returns to league play on Saturday, Aug. 2 as they travel to PayPal Park to face Bay FC. Fans can watch that match live on ION.

---

Houston Dash (3-6-2; 11 pts.) 2-3 San Diego Wave (7-3-2; 23 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 12

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 6,241

TEAM     

1H    

2H    

FT     

Houston Dash 

0

2

0

San Diego Wave

2

1

0

SD: Kenza Dali 2 (unassisted) 17'

SD: Adriana Leon 4 (Hanna Lundkvist 2) 36'

SD María Sánchez 3 (Delphine Cascarino 5) 51'

HOU: Bárbara Olivieri 2 (unassisted) 61'

HOU: Yazmeen Ryan 1 (Maggie Graham 1) 68'

Houston Dash: Abby Smith; Paige Nielsen, Katie Lind (c), Natalie Jacobs (Christen Westphal 86'), Maggie Graham; Ryan Gareis, Danielle Colaprico, Delanie Sheehan; Bárbara Olivieri, Yazmeen Ryan, Kiki Van Zanten (Messiah Bright 61')

Unused substitutes: Jane Campbell, Zoe Matthews, Sophie Schmidt, Sarah Puntigam, Belle Briede, Michelle Alozie, Rebeca

San Diego Wave: Kailen Sheridan (c); Perle Morroni (Quincy McMahon 90+3), Kristen McNabb, Trinity Armstrong, Hanna Lundkvist; Kenza Dali, Gia Corley (María Sánchez 45'), Kimmi Ascanio (Melanie Barcenas, 69'), Delphine Cascarino; Adriana Leon (Makenzy Robbe 69')

Unused substitutes: Kennedy Wesley, Kyra Carusa, Jordan Fusco, Daniela Arias, DiDi Haracic

DISCIPLINE:

SD: Perle Morroni (tactical foul; foul) 60'

SD: Savannah McCaskill (tactical foul; foul) 87'

HOU: Ryan Gareis (tactical foul; foul) 90+2'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Greg Dopka

Assistant: Ethan Buege

Assistant: Brian Marshall

Fourth Official: Kaitlyn Trowbridge

VAR: Servando Berna

Weather: 81 degrees, cloudy







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.