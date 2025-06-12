Houston Dash Sign Forward Ellie Ospeck to Short-Term Contract
June 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed forward Ellie Ospeck to a short-term contract, the club announced today.
Ospeck joins the Dash after five seasons at the University of Notre Dame, where she appeared in 86 matches. She scored nine goals and tallied 15 assists during her time at Notre Dame. She played four seasons alongside current Dash midfielder Kiki Van Zanten and helped the Fighting Irish reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament in 2022. Ospeck helped Notre Dame qualify for the NCAA tournament in four consecutive seasons, and they reached the quarterfinal in 2024.
The California native played in 21 matches during the 2024 season as a graduate student, earning 11 starts and leading the team with a career-best eight assists. She registered assists in both NCAA Tournament wins over the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the University of Kentucky.
Ospeck earned multiple academic honors throughout her career, including three ACC All-Academic Team selections and 2023 CSC Academic All-District honors. She was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week on October 10, 2023, after a two-game stretch in which she notched five assists tying the highest single-game assist performance by an ACC player.
