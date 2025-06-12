Washington Spirit Releases 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Group B Schedule

June 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will kick off Group B play of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup on Tuesday, August 19, Concacaf announced today. Throughout the group stage, the Spirit will host Mexico's CF Monterrey Femenil and Canada's Vancouver Rise FC Academy and travel to play El Salvador's Alianza Women FC and NWSL rival Gotham FC. Washington's full Group B schedule can be found below.

Washington Spirit Group B Schedule:

at Alianza Women FC | Tuesday, August 19 at 8 p.m. EDT (Estadio Jorge "El Mágico" González, San Salvador)

vs Vancouver Rise FC Academy | Wednesday, September 3 at 7 p.m. EDT (Venue TBD)

at Gotham FC | Wednesday, October 1 at 7 p.m. EDT (Venue TBD)

vs CF Monterrey Femenil | Wednesday, October 15 at 6:15 p.m. EDT (Venue TBD)

After the group stage, the top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinal round in May 2026. This year's tournament comes with an opportunity for participating clubs to earn a place in two other upcoming international club competitions. The winner of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup will qualify for both the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which will feature the Confederation champions from across the globe, and the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.