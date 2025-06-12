Concacaf Announces Gotham FC Schedule for 2025-26 W Champions Cup

June 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

MIAMI - Concacaf announced Thursday the match schedule for the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Group Stage, the second edition of the confederation's premier competition for women's clubs. The tournament will feature 10 teams and two stages of competition.

Gotham FC enters the tournament as reigning champions after defeating Tigres UANL in the Concacaf W Champions Cup final in May. With the title, Gotham qualified for the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, a global competition among continental champions, and a berth into the inaugural 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup, which will be the world's top club competition in women's soccer.

Gotham FC is one of three teams representing the NWSL in the upcoming tournament, joining the 2024 NWSL champion Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit.

Similar to the first edition, the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup will feature 10 teams across two stages: the group stage, which will run from August to October, and the semifinal and final scheduled for May 2026.

In addition to being crowned the best club in the region, the winner of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup will secure a place in the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

Gotham FC will compete in Group B, with the following schedule:

