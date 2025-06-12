Houston Dash to Host Rayadas de Monterrey at Shell Energy Stadium on July 8

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will host Rayadas de Monterrey in a friendly match following the midseason break in July, the club announced today. The club is set to welcome Monterrey at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 8 at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Dash and Monterrey will meet for the first time since 2018 when the Mexican club visited Houston Sports Park for a friendly. Monterrey arrives in Houston after winning both the Apertura and Clausura titles in 2024. The club has three league championships to its name (Apertura 2019, 2024 and Clausura 2024) and made its international debut at the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup, where they reached the final.

The Dash will host an additional match next month, and additional details will be announced in the coming days. Houston Dash Season Ticket Members will receive exclusive access to both matches, and additional information will be shared via email.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, June 13 to host San Diego Wave FC at 7 p.m. CT for Pride Night. Tickets for that match are available on SeatGeek.







