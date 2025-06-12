The Assist: Orlando Pride at Bay FC - June 13, 2025

June 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Story:

Orlando Pride secured a pair of 1-0 wins over Bay FC last season, which was the inaugural season for the West Coast side. Barbra Banda drew the first-half penalty that won the match at Inter&Co Stadium in May before scoring the lone goal herself in the 84th minute of the road victory in September.

Cori Dyke's game-winner in the final moments against Houston marked the Pride's second added-time winner this season. In total, the Pride have scored three game-changing goals in stoppage time so far in 2025, which leads the NWSL.

Marta has scored a goal against 14 of the 15 teams she's faced in her NWSL career, only failing to find the net against Bay FC in the two matches the sides have played all-time. The only two players to score at least one regular-season goal against 15 different NWSL teams are Sofia Huerta and Ashley Hatch.

Quote of the Week:

"I think with every game that we've been playing, it's been a challenge. The teams have come with a game plan, and I think that is to negate our attacking positions as much as they can and to reduce the space that we can exploit while being defensively disciplined. I expect nothing different against Bay [FC]. I think that's one thing they've probably learned from last year, is being more defensively solid and hard to beat and then look to transition with the likes of Racheal Kundananji."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Houston Dash 0 (6/7/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Cori Dyke

Bay FC's Last Matchup: Bay FC 1, Portland Thorns FC 0 (6/7/25, PayPal Park)

Goal-Scorers: Alyssa Malonson

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: Series Record: 2-0-0 (Home: 1-0-0, Away: 1-0-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Bay FC 0 (9/20/24, PayPal Park)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Racing Louisville FC

Date & Time: Friday, June 20, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY.

Broadcast: NWSL+

