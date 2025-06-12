Gotham FC Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger Named to Germany's UEFA Women's EURO Roster

June 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC goalkeeper and 2024 German Footballer of the Year Ann-Katrin Berger has been named to the German Women's National Team roster for the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro, the German Football Association announced Wednesday.

This marks Berger's second selection for the UEFA Women's EURO, having previously been named to the squad for the 2022 edition. While she has featured in European Championship qualifiers, she has yet to make an appearance in a EURO tournament match.

Germany will compete in Group C, opening tournament play on July 4 against Poland at 3 p.m. ET, followed by matches against Denmark on July 8 at 12 p.m. ET and Sweden on July 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

Berger, 34, was named the 2024 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year in her debut season with Gotham FC, finishing with a regular season record of 16-2-4. She allowed just 16 goals in 22 matches, making 65 saves with an 82.5% save percentage and recording eight clean sheets.

Her outstanding performances throughout the 2024 season earned her the honor of German Footballer of the Year.

In 2025, Berger has played every minute for Gotham FC across all competitions, including the Concacaf W Champions Cup. She recorded a clean sheet in the final, helping Gotham claim the inaugural title.







