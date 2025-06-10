Gotham FC Forward Jéssica Silva Named to Portugal's UEFA Women's EURO Provisional Roster
June 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Jéssica Silva has been named to the 27-player provisional roster for the Portuguese Women's National Team ahead of the 2025 UEFA Women's EURO, the Portuguese Football Federation announced Tuesday.
This marks Silva's second appearance in the European Championship, having played in three matches during the 2022 edition. She started all three games, totaling 262 minutes and scoring one goal.
In the qualifying campaign, Silva made eight appearances, including five starts, and recorded one goal and one assist to help Portugal secure a place in the tournament.
Portugal will compete in Group B and begin tournament play on July 3 against Spain (3 p.m. ET), followed by matches against Italy on July 7 (3 p.m. ET) and Belgium on July 11 (3 p.m. ET).
