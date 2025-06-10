San Diego Wave FC Community Relations May Spotlight

June 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC spent the month of May celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, Mental Health Awareness Month and dedicating time and resources to the military community in its lead up to the annual Military Appreciation match. Read more about our latest community projects and sign up here to volunteer with future events if interested.

Thursday, May 8 - Our Community Relations team continued our semi-monthly volunteer commitment with S.T.E.P. (Support the Enlisted Project) by assisting at their warehouse. The team spent the morning sorting donations, organizing supplies, and helping prepare for upcoming events alongside their staff and fellow volunteers. Want to help? S.T.E.P. is always in need but especially for - peanut butter, dried rolled oats, macaroni & cheese and size 6 diapers.

Friday, May 9 - San Diego Wave FC partnered with Katie's Save for a free community event to highlight Mental Health Awareness Month, featuring a panel discussion with professional athletes, including Wave FC defender Kennedy Wesley and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. The event was created for middle school, high school, and college students to help remove the stigma around mental health conversations and provide young students with the resources to overcome mental health struggles.

Thursday, May 15 - Community Relations Coordinator Tiffany Tomlin represented the Wave at the Change of Command ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. During the event, Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans II formally relinquished command of MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region to Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman. This moment recognized the Club's ongoing commitment to supporting the military community and the vital institutions throughout San Diego that make our work possible.

Monday, May 19 - In the lead-up to our Military Appreciation Match, the Club had the privilege of coordinating a special visit for Trinity Armstrong, Kimmi Ascanio, Hillary Beall, and DiDi Haračić and the pilots from San Diego Salute - the team behind the flyover at our May 25 match.

The players were invited to sit in on a detailed flyover briefing, where they learned about the extensive planning and logistics that go into the aerial displays. They also had the unique opportunity to tour and sit in historic aircrafts, engaging directly with the pilots who fly them.

Tuesday, May 20 - The San Diego Wave proudly continued its monthly tradition of giving back to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House by preparing, cooking, and serving a warm dinner alongside our incredible volunteers and a few of our players.

Wednesday, May 21 - The Wave FC Front Office Staff and volunteers participated in Red Shoe Day to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Our team hit the streets bright and early, dancing to music at our designated intersection, Del Mar Heights Road & Signature Pt., waving signs, collecting donations, and raising awareness and critical funds to support the meals provided to families staying at RMH.

Tuesday, May 27 - The Club's Community Relations Department, Front Office staff members, and volunteers visited Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery to help collect flags placed at each headstone in honor of Memorial Day. It was a meaningful way to show continued respect for those who gave their lives in service - a reminder that remembrance extends beyond just one day.

Thursday, May 29 - The Wave joined a valued partner, the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA), for their food distribution event at their headquarters in Murphy Canyon. This effort was especially meaningful as it supported families in a community still recovering from the recent plane crash just one week prior.

Friday, May 30 - The Community Relations team visited San Diego Fire-Rescue Station 50 as part of the Club's monthly firehouse appreciation visit. Each month, the team selects a different fire station to deliver lunch as a gesture of thanks. Since firefighters are responsible for purchasing their own meals while on duty, the Wave is proud to provide support and express appreciation for their dedication and the critical role they play in keeping the San Diego community safe.

Saturday, May 31 - The Wave FC community team was back out along the I-5 freeway for its second Adopt-A-Highway cleanup. If you're driving near the Genesee Avenue exit - northbound or southbound - keep an eye out for our San Diego Wave signage or spot a few of our team members helping maintain the area.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.