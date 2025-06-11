Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash

June 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (6-3-2, 20 points) travels to face the Houston Dash (3-6-2, 11 points) on Friday, June 13 at Shell Energy Stadium. The match is set to kickoff at 5:00 p.m. PT and it will be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+.

San Diego enters this weekend's contest holding a 4-1-1 record against Houston in the NWSL regular season. In the last meeting between the two sides, the Wave fell 2-0 on Oct. 13, 2024 by way of a penalty kick goal scored by Houston's Bárbara Olivieri in the 30th minute. Olivieri went on to help the Dash double its lead in the 72nd minute by overturning San Diego's possession and dribbling down the field before laying off a pass to Ramona Bachmann who sealed the shutout loss for the Wave. The match marked San Diego's first loss to Houston in Club history as the team had previously been undefeated in all competitions.

Last Time Out

San Diego is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Reign, marking the first time since April 12 and ending a six-game unbeaten streak. The Reign opened the scoring in the second half when midfielder Sally Menti fired a shot from nearly 25 yards out that curled into the bottom left corner of the net. The Wave recovered quickly, finding the equalizer less than 10 minutes later, when a corner kick from María Sánchez perfectly found the head of Delphine Cascarino to level the score. Seattle then secured the game-winning goal in the 87th minute from rookie Emeri Adames who delivered a shot from the edge of the box past a diving Kailen Sheridan.

The Dash is entering the upcoming match after a 1-0 loss to the Orlando Pride on June 7. Houston held the defending NWSL Champions scoreless until the dying seconds of the match when Cori Dyke captured the game-winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time. Dyke received a ball across the box, took a touch in front of her and hit a half volley into the back post to earn three points for Orlando. In Houston's last five matches the team has earned a 1-3-1 record despite previously scoring in four consecutive games, a season high for the Dash.

Players to Watch

Wave FC forward Delphine Cascarino has shown strong performances this season, appearing in every match and sharing the title of San Diego's leading goal scorer this season with Kimmi Ascanio and Adriana Leon who have all netted three goals. Cascarino moved into that spot when she scored the Wave's equalizer goal in the last match by jumping above the Reign defense to put the ball in the back of the net by her perfectly directed header. The French international also leads the NWSL in assists (four) this season and is currently one assist away from tying Alex Morgan's club record of eight.

Houston has six different goal scorers helping the team this season, but the Club is led by 22-year-old Maggie Graham who has tallied three goals for the team-best. The midfielder's most recent goal for the Dash came in their last win against Seattle on May 11 when she made a run towards goal right as a cross was played in for her to hit first-time with her left foot and secure the game-winner. Graham previously recorded her two other goals at the start of the season, scoring in back-to-back matches on March 15 and March 23.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave travels to Houston for its match this Friday, June 13 against the Dash. The game is set to kickoff at 5:00 p.m. PT and it will be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.