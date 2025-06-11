Angel City Football Club and USL Super League Club Carolina Ascent FC Announce Friendly Match at BMO Stadium on July 26

June 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) is excited to announce a friendly match against inaugural USL Super League club Carolina Ascent FC, scheduled for Saturday, July 26 at 5:00 p.m. PT. The match will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, offering a unique opportunity for both sides to showcase their talent on the pitch, connect with fans, and celebrate the continued growth of professional women's soccer.

Angel City Season Ticket Members will have priority to purchase tickets now starting at $23 (click HERE to purchase), with tickets opening to the general public today at 1:00 p.m. PT.

"We are excited to host the Carolina Ascent and introduce them and the USL Super League to our incredible fan base," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "The development of talent in this country is growing rapidly as is the popularity of women's football. The USL Super League is creating additional opportunities for professional play and we look forward to welcoming them as our featured home friendly match."

"We are really looking forward to our upcoming game against Angel City. ACFC have been an NWSL standard setter since their inception," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach/General Manager Philip Poole. "As the 2024/25 USL Super League shield winners - it will be a pleasure to take on one of the world leaders in women's professional football in a competitive friendly."

Carolina Ascent FC, one of eight USL Super League franchises, has set several records since entering the first-year league, scoring the Super League's first ever goal while notching the first clean sheet and victory in league history, along with becoming the first club to score multiple goals in a game. On August 17, 2024, the club recorded the highest attended women's soccer match in the Carolinas.

This season, the club led the league in goals scored and goals against.. They held the best regular season record and won the Inaugural Players' Shield. Additionally, four players earned All-League honors (Mia Corbin - 1st Team, Jill Aguilera - 1st Team, Sydney Studer - 1st Team, Samantha Leshnak Murphy - 2nd Team).

The Carolina Ascent FC roster includes three Southern California-native players including forward Rylee Baisden from Yorba Linda, midfielder Taylor Porter from San Diego, defender Sydney Studer from Corona, and one Northern California-native midfielder Jill Aguilera from Redwood City.

Additionally, this match will also be Angel City FC's first-ever Battle of the Clubs Night. The top three clubs that purchase the most tickets through this special link will unlock exclusive game day experiences. Every ticket purchased through the link includes a limited-edition Angel City FC drawstring bag. The club with the most tickets sold will receive a VIP invitation to attend an Angel City FC practice and be featured on the video board during the match.







