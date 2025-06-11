Bay FC to Honor Juneteenth at PayPal Park Friday, June 13 vs. Defending NWSL Champions Orlando Pride

June 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC will honor the Juneteenth holiday at the club's home match Friday, June 13 when defending NWSL Champion Orlando Pride visit PayPal Park. Giveaways, exclusive merch items and special performances will highlight local African American artists and performers, cultures and communities across the Bay Area.

"We're proud to celebrate Juneteenth, and honor and recognize the cultural heritage of the Bay Area alongside our fans," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "Our matches are a home for people of all backgrounds and identities. It's our mission as a club to unite our fans across the Bay Area."

Juneteenth Heritage Night will showcase local performers and artists and provide opportunities for fans to learn more about the holiday alongside showcasing some of the top football talents in the world, including:

Fanny Pack Giveaway: The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a free clear fanny pack donning Bay FC's Juneteenth-inspired crest.

FanFest Spirit Station: Fans entering PayPal Park can snap a photo in front of the club's Juneteenth backdrop, learn more about the history of Juneteenth, see themed decorations and create their own friendship bracelets.

Pre-Match Performances: Prior to kickoff, local singers Dee Dee Simon, Veotis Latchison, and dancer Alva Wright will take the fanfest stage and Emmanuel Smalls will DJ. Sister duo Micaiah and Memphis of MeloDious will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Item of the Match: Fans who wish to commemorate the evening can pick up an exclusive Juneteenth T-Shirt and pin, designed by San Francisco-based Filipino/Jamaican American illustrator and graphic designer Jackie Brown, will be on sale at select merchandise locations throughout the stadium, with sales benefitting the Black Women's Player Collective.

Soccer Darts with Sutter Health: Bay FC Kit Sponsor Sutter Health will have a 10 ft. soccer dart competition with giveaways like poppy co-branded socks and other items.

Spin to Win with Meriwest Credit Union & SJC: Meriwest Credit Union and San Jose Mineta International Airport will have a spin to win giveaways at Fan Fest with Bay FC merch items as the grand prize.

Go Safely with Lyft: Courtesy of Official Rideshare Partner Lyft, fans at the match can grab a free drink koozie. Lyft representatives will assist riders in the designated rideshare pickup area after the match.

Kickoff for Friday's match is set for 7 p.m. PT from PayPal Park and will broadcast on Prime Video with Mike Watts and Lori Lindsey on the call and Tabitha Turner reporting from the pitch. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.