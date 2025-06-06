Bay FC Kicks off Two-Match Home Stretch Saturday vs. Portland Thorns FC

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC returns to action following the international break Saturday afternoon with the first of two straight home matches. Portland Thorns FC visits the Bay Area June 7 for Pride Night at PayPal Park. Limited tickets are still available at BayFC.com/tickets. Coverage begins with the NWSL on ION Pregame show hosted by Sebastian Salazar and Kylen Mills at 4 p.m. PT, followed by JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call for the match at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The club enters the match on a run of two consecutive unbeaten results while also earning points in four of the past six matches. Bay FC earned a point in a come-from-behind performance at Houston May 24, showing strong after the intermission to erase a first half deficit for the first time in 2025. Forward Penelope Hocking scored for the third straight match, becoming the first player in club history to accomplish the feat, while forward Rachel Hill opened her 2025 scoring account.

Bay FC welcomes two players back from international duty this week. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz made her international debut for the United States U23 Women's National Team in Germany Monday, and forward Racheal Kundananji appeared in a pair of friendlies for Zambia over the weekend. Silkowitz's call-up marked her first to a national team program at any level. Each are back with the team for Saturday's match.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Penelope Hocking: Hocking has been among the league's most dangerous dating to the start of May. The SoCal native has scored in three straight contests for Bay FC, making her the first player in club history to do so. She tallied her first score at Kansas City May 11, before netting the opening score for Bay FC in each of its following two matches vs. Angel City and at Houston.

Portland Thorns FC defender Jayden Perry: Perry's impact on her club's attack has been notable in recent weeks, scoring three goals in her last four matches. Portland is unbeaten in league play since she found the net for her first goal of the season April 22.

IMPRESSING IN THEIR FIRST START

A week after Bay FC defender Maddie Moreau impressed in her first start May 17 vs. Angel City, midfielder Hannah Bebar did the same in her first career starting nod May 24. Just a week and change removed from re-joining the team after completing her Master's Degree at Duke, Bebar tallied 72 minutes with a pair of chances created, 77% passing accuracy and three successful one-on-one duels.

TAKING ON A FAMILIAR FOE

Bay FC defenders Kelli Hubly and Emily Menges each take on their previous club this week. Each featured for Portland from their pro debuts to the time they joined Bay FC - Menges from 2014 to 2023, and Hubly from 2017 to 2024. Each won two titles and a Challenge Cup in 2021 with the club, and rank among the Thorns all time leaders in appearances and minutes.

STRONG OUT OF THE BREAK

Since the start of the club's inaugural season, Bay FC has played well after bye weeks provided by international windows. Overall, the club has claimed three wins, and been defeated twice coming off a bye, with victories coming against Seattle Reign, Chicago Stars FC, and Houston Dash. Earlier this season, the club fell to Chicago Stars FC April 13 following the April international window.

OPPONENT REPORT

Portland visits the Bay Area in stellar form. The club is unbeaten in its last five regular season matches and has a league-leading 13 goals in that span, with just six tallies allowed. However, they haven't played a league match in three weeks, with action in the Concacaf W Champions Cup taking place the weekend of May 24. Thorns placed third in the continental championship, besting Mexico's Club America in the match for third place after falling to Tigres in the semifinal.

In its last league contest, Portland came out of the gates fast, tagging the Houston Dash for three goals before halftime intermission. A fourth score in the second half sealed the deal as the club secured its third straight contest with one or fewer goals allowed. The club's run of form has boosted it to fifth in the league table, just three points back of the number three position currently held by Orlando Pride.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY vs POR

It's been an even series so far between Bay FC and Portland, with each club claiming a victory in 2024. Portland took the win in the first meeting May 1, scoring twice in the first ten minutes. Bay FC battled back to equalize, but a late score by Thorns' Sophia Wilson ended as the winner late.

Bay FC started fast in the second matchup in August, with Abby Dahlkemper scoring just seven minutes into her club regular season debut. Two more scores, one each from Rachel Hill and Joelle Anderson, sealed all three points for Bay FC in its first of three straight unbeaten results from August 30 to September 13.

A FULL DAY OF ACTION

Women's sports are booming in the Bay area with Bay FC joining the expanding landscape in 2024 and the WNBA's newest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries beginning play in 2025. With each team playing Saturday afternoon, Bay FC and the Valkyries have teamed up to offer a special ticket package for a full day of action Saturday. For just $105 fans can get a ticket to the Valkyries game at Chase Center at Noon, bus transportation to PayPal Park at 2:30pm, and a ticket to Bay FC's match at 4:30pm. Space is limited and fans can secure their spot using a special ticket here.

CELEBRATING PRIDE

Fans in attendance can participate in a number of fun activities, grab special giveaways and more from the time gates open to the final whistle. In addition, the club is bringing back the popular Pride Collection, refreshed for 2025, with 10% of net profits donated to support San Francisco Spikes, a non-profit 2SLGBTQAI+ adult soccer club. Activities, promotions, and giveaways for Saturday's Pride Night celebration include:

Bay FC Pride Bandana Giveaway: The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Bay FC Pride bandana, created by local queer artist and Bay FC supporter Orlie K.

Brand New Bay FC Pride Merch: Bay FC fans at PayPal Park will receive exclusive first access to the new Pride Collection. Skip the wait and shipping fees by showing up to the Bay FC match and snagging the fresh Bay FC merch firsthand.

Drag Performances: Drag Queen Cassie Brown who came to shine at last year's Bay FC Pride match returns to PayPal Park with guest Silvanna Danniels to add a little extra sparkle to the Bay FC sidelines.

FanFest Spirit Station: Fans can stop by the Spirit Station for face painting, write letters of support to LGBTQAI+ youth, create-your-own friendship bracelets, and learn about Pride at the Pride History Education Station.

Fog City Harmonia: A San Francisco-based treble choir who is rooted in showcasing diverse musical backgrounds will perform the Star-Spangled Banner prior to kickoff.

In Lak'ech Dance Academy Dancers: Pamé Cortes Ortiz and Kayla Jones, a professional salsa duo known for their high-energy choreography and powerful Queer & Trans partnership, will perform live during FanFest, just before the match.

Pride Kits + Pre-Match Tops: Debuting Saturday, Bay FC will wear kits and pre-match tops with special designs to celebrate Pride Month.







