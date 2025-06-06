San Diego Wave FC Defender Trinity Armstrong Named to NWSL Best XI for May

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - The NWSL announced today that San Diego Wave FC defender Trinity Armstrong has been named to the Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, for the month of May. The NWSL Best XI is determined by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent and included 11 players across nine teams for the month of May.

Media assets of Armstrong can be found here. Armstrong continues to make history in her rookie season, becoming the youngest player in NWSL history to be named to the Best XI of the Month. The 17-year-old defender has played every minute of San Diego's last six matches, anchoring the backline during the Wave's longest unbeaten stretch in Club history. Armstrong has recorded two assists this year and found her first professional goal in a dramatic fashion at the beginning of the month, becoming the youngest NWSL player in history to score a stoppage-time game winner on May 4.

Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime

GK: Claudia Dickey (SEA)

DEF: Trinity Armstrong (SD), Hailie Mace (KC), Casey Krueger (WAS), Gisele Thompson (LA)

MID: Sam Coffey (POR), Taylor Flint (LOU), Manaka Matsukubo (NC)

FOR: Barbra Banda (ORL), Temwa Chawinga (KC), Riley Tiernan (LA)

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of April are based off performances during the NWSL regular season matches.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.