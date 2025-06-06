Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May
June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
North Carolina Courage forward Manaka Matsukubo (left)
(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage forward Manaka Matsukubo has been named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month for May, presented by Amazon Prime, the league office announced Friday.
Manaka's three-goal haul was tied for a league-best mark during the month, while the young magician's four goal contributions were equaled only by Washington's Rosemonde Kouassi. The monthly honor from the league is the first of Manaka's career and third for the Courage overall this season in as many months. Ryan Williams earned back-to-back honors to start the year.
Manaka scored a brace in the Courage's 2-0 win over Chicago, earning Player of the Week honors from the league, and followed that performance up with a goal and assist in San Diego on Memorial Day Weekend.
Manaka is the first Courage player with multiple goal contributions in back-to-back matches since the 2022 season and joins an elite group of Courage greats who have accomplished the feat, including Lynn Biyendolo (nee Williams), Debinha, Diana Ordóñez, and Kerolin.
Manaka and the Courage return to regular season action this Sunday, June 8, at 4 p.m. ET to take on the Washington Spirit at Audi Field. The match will be available on NWSL+, Paramount+, and Golazo Network.
