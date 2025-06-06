San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to Seattle Reign FC

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC battles the Seattle Reign FC

San Diego Wave FC battles the Seattle Reign FC

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (6-3-2, 20 points) fell 2-1 to Seattle Reign FC (5-4-2, 17 points) at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday night. Despite a second-half equalizer from Delphine Cascarino and a near-go-ahead strike just moments later, a late goal from Seattle sealed the result and snapped San Diego's six-match unbeaten streak.

After over 65 minutes of back-and-forth play between the two sides, Seattle broke the deadlock in the 67th minute. Midfielder Sally Menti fired a shot from nearly 25 yards out that curled into the top corner, beating a diving Kailen Sheridan to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

San Diego would answer 10 minutes later off a corner kick from María Sánchez that Cascarino timed and headed the ball perfectly into the near post to level the match at 1-1. Just two minutes later, the French international nearly gave San Diego the lead with a laser from outside the box. Her strike was headed toward the upper corner, but Seattle goalkeeper Claudia Dickey managed to get a fingertip to it, deflecting the ball off the crossbar.

Seattle found the game-winner in the 87th minute on a counterattack. Rookie Emeri Adames carried the ball down the field, broke into the box, and launched a powerful strike past Sheridan to give the Reign the late advantage and secure all three points.

Next Match: San Diego Wave travels to Houston to face the Dash at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, June 13. The match is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. PT and it will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and NWSL+.

Notes:

Forward Delphine Cascarino scored her third goal of the season. She is now tied for the Wave's leading scorer alongside Kimmi Ascanio and Adriana Leon.

Forward María Sánchez recorded her second assist of the season and sixth for Wave FC.

San Diego has scored in 10 of their 11 matches this season.

The Wave has scored 17 goals in their last seven matches, the highest seven-match scoring stretch in Club history.

Tonight's result marks the end of San Diego's Club-record six-match unbeaten streak.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:2 Seattle Reign FC

Scoring Summary:

SEA - Menti (1) (Barnes, 1) 67'

SD - Cascarino (3) (Sánchez, 2) 75'

SEA - Adames (2) (Fishlock, 1) 87'

Misconduct Summary:

SEA - Barnes (Caution) 14'

SEA - Meti (Caution) 53'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni (McMahon 90+3'), D Armstrong, D Lundkvist (Wesley 62'), D McNabb, M Dali, M McCaskill, M Barcenas (Sánchez 73'), F Ascanio (Corley 73'), F Cascarino, F Leon (Carusa 62')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Arias, M Fusco, F Robbe

Seattle Reign FC: GK Dickey, D McClernon, D Bugg, D Curry, D Barnes © (Dahlien 73'), D Holmes (Mason 80'), M McCammon (Meza 61'), M Menti, F Mercado (Biyendolo 61'), F Modesir (Fishlock 73'), F Adames

Subs not used: GK Prohaska, D Glas, M James-Turner, M So-yun, F Dahlien

Stats Summary: SD / SEA

Shots: 8 / 7

Shots on Target: 4 / 4

Corners: 5 / 3

Fouls: 6 / 13

Offsides: 5 / 0

Saves: 2 / 3

Possession: 63% / 37% 

Images from this story







