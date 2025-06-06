Quotes: Chicago Stars FC Forward, Ally Schlegel and Interim Head Coach, Masaki Hemmi

CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars held a media availability with forward, Ally Schlegel, and interim head coach, Masaki Hemmi, today, June 6, ahead of the team's match against Angel City FC Saturday, June 7, at 9 p.m. CT.

Quotes:

How was the break? (From Lesley Ryder)

Ally Schlegel: Hello. The break was good. I think it was nice to have a week of just training. I think we spend a lot of time training for behaviors and fundamentals that we all want to connect back to, and I think that was intentional and good for the group to get back to that. I think it was great to get those connects and it's been nice integrating the internationals, as always, but it was nice to just have a week of training together.

What does it mean to have Natalia Kuikka back from injury? (From Lesley Ryder)

Ally Schlegel: Best thing ever. She's just a wonderful player to have around. Her quality speaks for itself often times. She's a player that no matter what she's doing, being around her makes her better. So, I think that cannot be understated when she's back in training and around the team. We have been extremely excited to have her back.

Is there an update on Alyssa Naeher? (From Lesley Ryder)

Masaki Hemmi: Yeah, she's dealing with her thumb right now, so she'll be out for tomorrow.







