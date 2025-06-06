Quotes: Chicago Stars FC Forward, Ally Schlegel and Interim Head Coach, Masaki Hemmi
June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars held a media availability with forward, Ally Schlegel, and interim head coach, Masaki Hemmi, today, June 6, ahead of the team's match against Angel City FC Saturday, June 7, at 9 p.m. CT.
Quotes:
How was the break? (From Lesley Ryder)
Ally Schlegel: Hello. The break was good. I think it was nice to have a week of just training. I think we spend a lot of time training for behaviors and fundamentals that we all want to connect back to, and I think that was intentional and good for the group to get back to that. I think it was great to get those connects and it's been nice integrating the internationals, as always, but it was nice to just have a week of training together.
What does it mean to have Natalia Kuikka back from injury? (From Lesley Ryder)
Ally Schlegel: Best thing ever. She's just a wonderful player to have around. Her quality speaks for itself often times. She's a player that no matter what she's doing, being around her makes her better. So, I think that cannot be understated when she's back in training and around the team. We have been extremely excited to have her back.
Is there an update on Alyssa Naeher? (From Lesley Ryder)
Masaki Hemmi: Yeah, she's dealing with her thumb right now, so she'll be out for tomorrow.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Bay FC Kicks off Two-Match Home Stretch Saturday vs. Portland Thorns FC - Bay FC
- Quotes: Chicago Stars FC Forward, Ally Schlegel and Interim Head Coach, Masaki Hemmi - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit Back at Home to Meet North Carolina Courage in Annual Juneteenth Match - Washington Spirit
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash - June 7, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Kansas City Current Resume NWSL Regular Season Action against Gotham FC - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Hire Jason Lowe as Assistant General Manager - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Returns to NWSL Play to Face League-Leading Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Return to League Play on Saturday against Defending Champions - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Standout Casey Krueger Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- Match Day Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Removes Natalia Kuikka from 45-Day Injury List - Chicago Stars FC
- Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May - North Carolina Courage
- Two Kansas City Current Players Land on May NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime - Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Trinity Armstrong Named to NWSL Best XI for May - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Quotes: Chicago Stars FC Forward, Ally Schlegel and Interim Head Coach, Masaki Hemmi
- Chicago Stars FC Removes Natalia Kuikka from 45-Day Injury List
- Chicago Stars FC Places Mackenzie Wood on 45-Day Injury List, Signs Stephanie Sparkowski
- Illinois Legislature Passes Equity Amendment for Professional Sports
- Chicago Stars FC to Play in Teal Rising Cup Presented by Visit Missouri and Hosted by the Kansas City Current